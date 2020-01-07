Tire-Derived Fuel Industry 2020 Market research report provides key analysis on the market status of the Tire-Derived Fuel manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure.

Tire-Derived Fuel Market 2020 Report provides Growth history, Sales channel, Manufacturers profiled in Tire-Derived Fuel industry, Market share of product and scope of a region in detail. The Market report also consists of key drivers and limiting factors affect the Tire-Derived Fuel Market Growth, Change in industry Trends or challenges faced by Tire-Derived Fuel manufacturers in forecast years. Tire-Derived Fuel Market report will help you take well-versed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyze drivers and give you a vision on the industry forecast. Industry researcher project Tire-Derived Fuel market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 2.57% during the period 2020-2023.

Global 2020 Tire-Derived Fuel Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Tire-Derived Fuel sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors and Market share for each manufacturer/player; the Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Lakin Tire, Liberty Tire Recycling LLC, Ragn-Sellsföretagen AB, Renelux Cyprus Ltd., ResourceCo Pty Ltd., and Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the benefits of tire-derived fuel over conventional fuels.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in demand for EVs and HEVs.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the economic constraints related to tire recycling.

Global Tire-Derived Fuel Market: About this market

Tire-derived fuel is derived from scrap or end-of-life tires. Scrap tires can either be whole tires or tires shredded into uniform pieces according to the requirements of the end-users. Researchers tire-derived fuel market analysis considers sales from cement kilns, pulp and paper mills, and utility and industrial boilers. Our analysis also considers the sales of tire-derived fuel in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. In 2018, the cement kilns segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as a rise in urbanization and global population will play a significant role in the cement kilns segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global tire-derived fuel market report looks at factors such as growing automotive fleets, benefits of tire-derived fuel over conventional fuels, and regulatory mandates. However, increase in tire durability and rise in global infrastructure development, concerns over the use of tire as fuels, and economic constraints related to tire recycling may hamper the growth of the tire-derived fuel industry over the forecast period.

Global Tire-Derived Fuel Market: Overview

Benefits of tire-derived fuel over conventional fuels

Tire-derived fuel is one of the outputs of the proper utilization of the end-of-life tires. Tire-derived fuel is widely being used as a fuel in several industries owing to its benefits. Some of the benefits of tire-derived fuel such as the heating value of tire-derived fuel is approximately one-third more than that of coal and more than double that of wood. Moreover, tire-derived fuel helps reducing sulfur oxide emissions when compared with coal, which has high sulfur content. Such benefits will lead to the expansion of the global tire-derived fuel market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Increase in demand for EVs and HEVs

To reduce the GHG emissions and move toward a sustainable ecosystem, there has been a spurt in demand for EVs and HEVs in the automotive industry. EVs are the best alternative for reducing the carbon footprint. Hence, EVs are considered to be a green solution for decarbonization of the transport sector. HEVs combine the advantages of both gasoline engines and electric motors and can be configured to meet certain objectives such as improved fuel efficiency, increased power, or additional auxiliary power for power tools and electronic devices. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global tire-derived fuel market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global tire-derived fuel market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tire-derived fuel manufacturers, that include Lakin Tire, Liberty Tire Recycling LLC, Regn-Sellsföretagen AB, Renelux Cyprus Ltd., ResourceCo Pty Ltd., and Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB.

Also, the tire-derived fuel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The fundamental details related to the Tire-Derived Fuel industry like the product definition, Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Regional Market Performance and Market Share, cost, demand, and supply-demand, Capacity Utilization Rate, New Project SWOT Analysis are covered in this report. A complete analysis of the competitive landscape of the Tire-Derived Fuel industry is provided in the report. The Tire-Derived Fuel market is analyzed based on Three key regions, namely: Americas, APAC, EMEA.

In the end, the Tire-Derived Fuel Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Tire-Derived Fuel Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Tire-Derived Fuel Industry covering all important parameters.

