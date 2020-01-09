This study provides world Flame Detectors industry data you are concerned with, key players and challenges in the Flame Detectors market which will be helpful to ensure the survival and growth of your organization.

Market Overview

The flame detectors market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period (2019 - 2024). Flame detectors are witnessing multiple applications in a variety of environments ranging from industrial heating and drying systems, industrial gas turbines, to petrochemical oil and gas facilities. They are reducing the risk in a given environment by quickly detecting an unwanted flame.

- Increasing awareness about safety across different industry verticals such as manufacturing, oil and gas, mining among others is boosting the growth of the flame detectors market.

- Growing exploration of new mining sites is fueling the need for flame detectors. Additionally, the newly formed safety regulations for hazardous areas are getting more stiffer and the need for comprehensive flame detector solutions across diverse sectors are the factors expected to augment the market's growth.

- In recent years, communication, video image processing, and data storage power technology have developed rapidly and are readily available and easy to implement. They will contribute to the next generation of flame detection systems and products over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

A flame detector is a sensor designed to detect and respond to the presence of the flame or fire, allowing flame detection. They operate in the harshest environmental conditions and are self-contained stand-alone devices designed for direct connection to control and alarm systems or automatic fire extinguishing systems.

Key Market Trends

Oil and Gas End-user Industry is to Hold a Major Share

- Many Oil and Gas installations, especially oil rigs and floating production storage and offloading (FPSOs), are located in areas where there are very harsh weather conditions, such as the North Sea. Weather conditions can reach extremes with very low temperatures, strong winds, ice, and snow. In these environments, flame detectors have been installed.

- For instance, The Skarv Oil Field, located between the Norne field and Heidrun, and the Schiehallion Oil Field are both located in the North Sea where these extremes prevail. Similarly, oil fields and facilities in the Prudhoe Bay area in Alaska are facing tough conditions.

- To meet the safety requirements of these facilities, flame detectors can be installed to offer fast and reliable fire detection under these harsh conditions. These flame detectors can work at the highest levels in spite of extreme conditions, remaining unaffected by the different climates and offering a constantly high level of performance.

North America is to Hold a Significant Share

- North America is expected to be a major contributor to the growth of the market. The United States plays a key role in proliferating the demand from the region when compared to Canada. The country has an increasing demand from almost all the end-user segments, especially from the oil and gas, energy and power segments.

- Moreover, some of the key vendors of the market are located in the region which adds to the growth of the market. Some of them include Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., United Technologies Corporation and Spectrex, Inc.

- With the United States Department of the Interior (DoI) planning to allow offshore exploratory drilling in about 90% of the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) acreage, under the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program) for 2019-2024, oil and gas sector in the region is expected to open up new opportunities to the market.

- Additionally, Canada has one of the most active mining industries in the world. According to the Mining Association of Canada, the country ranks in the top five members in the global production of 13 major minerals and metals including potash, uranium, nickel, cobalt, aluminium, diamonds, titanium and gold. All the above developments in both countries are expected to boost the market's growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The flame detectors market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. The market has witnessed frequent mergers and acquisitions and new product development by manufacturers to maintain the competitive edge.

- June 2018 - 3M Gas and Flame Detection, the new product portfolio under 3M’s Personal Safety Division, has debuted its gas and flame solutions, product breadth and innovative technologies as the unified front. This new group is formed from 3M’s 2017 acquisition of the Scott Safety and its Detcon, Oldham, Simtronics and GMI brands and will be on site at Booth 653 of the World Gas Conference (Washington DC, USA) and at Booth 5.A. of the Automation Instrumentation Summit (Belgioiso, Italy).

