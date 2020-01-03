Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry 2020- Global Market Research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, sections, application and Forecast 2023.

Global "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market" (2020), Industry Research Report is an in-depth study on the current state of the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing industry. This report studies Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions and forecast to 2023.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report are:

Catalent Inc

Recipharm AB

Jubilant Life Science

Patheon Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim

Pfizer Centresource

Aenova

Famar

Baxter Biopharma Solutions

Lonza

The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market was valued at USD 92.314 billion in 2019. This market is expected to reach USD 146.41 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period (2018 - 2023).

Owing to the growing demand for generic medicines and biologics, capital-intensive nature of the business, and complex manufacturing requirements, many pharmaceutical companies have identified the potential profitability in contracting with a CMO (contract manufacturing outsourcing) for both clinical and commercial stage manufacturing. Moreover, the pharmaceutical companies have been directing their priorities toward the core areas of competency, and hence, prefer not to dispense available resources, expertise, and technology on formulating the final dose of medicines. The biggest factor driving the growth of CMOs in the pharmaceutical industry is the growing need for state-of-the-art processes and production technologies, which have proven highly effective in meeting regulatory requirements. However, factors, such as stringent regulations and high logistics costs are restraining the market.

Increasing Investments on RandD to Drive the Market Growth

Greater technological complexity in drug development and greater specificity in disease targets have helped raise average RandD costs, as firms now identify drugs with particular molecular characteristics as opposed to using trial-and-error methods to find compounds that work in some desired way. A major stake of RandD investments, as well as capacity expansions, are likely in the injectable and sterile liquid dose formulations segment. Small biotech firms get access to specialized knowledge and resources, which help them expedite their RandD activities. Thus, CRO/CMOs are able to leverage their expertise, owing to their RandD and complex manufacturing capabilities, to fill the needs of the large generic, big pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

API to Dominate the Market, by Service Type

Due to restructuring of the pharmaceutical industry, API CMOs are expected to witness a strong surge in demand, particularly in the generics sector. Additionally, regulatory developments in the markets would let generic drug companies develop and manufacture products for export, worldwide. However, demand for specialized technologies and improvements in pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, could steer some companies to return to sourcing their APIs from suppliers.

Generic drugs have a huge opportunity of growth for the CMOs of North America. Traditionally, the CMOs of this region are unwilling to take risks about generics that produce low margins. However, as growing prices push more companies to enter into dermatology products, CMOs with semisolid capabilities are benefitting from strong generics demand. These generic drug companies are also turning more toward CMOs with injectable capabilities to overcome shortage, and to address issues relating to offshore supplies. In addition, the development of super generics are leveraging CMOs with niche dosage forms, like transdermal and inhalation technologies. High cost of production is the main factor for the decline in the market in North America, wherein, an increased number of companies are setting up manufacturing facilities in the emerging countries, or operating through contract manufacturing.

Recent Developments

October 2019: Catalent Inc., had acquired Cook Pharmica LLC, an integrated provider of drug substance and drug product manufacturing and related services. This acquisition strengthened Catalent’s position as a leader in biologics development and analytical services, manufacturing and finished product supply. Their complementary capabilities and expertise will help customers accelerate biologic drug development programs and bring better treatments to patients, worldwide.

June 2019: Recipharm, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and Kancera, a development company focused on cancer therapy, have signed a contract for the development and manufacture of the pharmaceutical candidate, KAND567.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysis.

