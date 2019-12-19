In Swimming Pool Chemical market report, Global competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Global “Swimming Pool Chemical Market” Research study which offers visions of detailed research on historic and recent market size along with the estimated future prospects of the market and emerging trends in the market. Global Swimming Pool Chemical Market 2019 research report further supplies the logical stances of the industry by considering features such as market growth, consumption volume, market trends and Swimming Pool Chemical industry cost structure during the forecast period 2019-2024.

A pool's filter system does the work to keeping the water clean, but it takes chemistry to do the fine-tuning. It's important to carefully manipulate the chemical balance in pools for several reasons. One reason is that pathogens, such as bacteria, thrive in water. A pool filled with untreated water would be a perfect place for disease-carrying microorganisms to move from one person to another. Also, water with the wrong chemical balance can damage the various parts of the pool. In addition, improperly balanced water can irritate the skin and eyes. Improperly balanced water can also get very cloudy.Swimming pool treatment chemicals is necessary. In this report, we mainly research beaching powder, sodium hypochlorite, liquid chlorine and trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA) etc.

Swimming Pool Chemical Market analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Swimming Pool Chemical Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Swimming Pool Chemical Industry.

Swimming Pool Chemical Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Scope of Swimming Pool Chemical Market Report:

Swimming pool treatment chemicals have many different types, such as beaching powder, sodium hypochlorite, liquid chlorine, trichloroisocyanuric acid and other specialty product etc. Those materials are mainly used to ensure the health and safety of swimming pool. During them, sodium hypochlorite is the most wildly used material, with a consumption amount of 313.5 K MT in 2017. Trichloroisocyanuric acid is the second largest consumption material.

Swimming pool treatment chemicals are used in residential pool and commercial pool. In United States, there are 10.4 million residential and 309000 public swimming pools according to Association of Pool and Spa Professionals. So, Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals are generally used in residential pool in USA. According to our research, in 2017, amount of swimming pool treatment chemicals used in residential pool is about 573.7 K MT, took a consumption share of 79.01%.

Swimming pool treatment chemicals are consumed all over the world. During all regions, North America, which is the largest consumption region, consumed 435.8 K MT in 2017. Followed by Europe, consumed 135.2 K MT in 2017. Global regional consumption amount is related to swimming pool amount.

The worldwide market for Swimming Pool Chemical is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 1160 million US$ in 2024, from 1060 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Swimming Pool Chemical in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Swimming Pool Chemical Market Segmentation Analysis Includes:

Market by Types:

Beaching Powder

Sodium Hypochlorite

Liquid Chlorine

Trichloroisocyanuric Acid (TCCA)

Other

Market by Application:

Residential Pool

Commercial Pool

Detailed TOC of Global Swimming Pool Chemical Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

