The global protein stability analysis market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The trend towards researches on proteomics is providing a way to cure untreatable diseases. Several proteomics types of research are being developed using Federal and non-Federal funds. For instance, Canadian National Proteomics Network is an organization that provides a mechanism for building the proteomics research infrastructure in Canada. The organization sponsor seminars, forums, and conference for creating a national focus on a better understanding of proteomics in the Canadian life-sciences community and enable scientific collaboration and education.

Moreover, in January 2018, more than $18 million funding was awarded to two platforms in which the University of Victoria plays a vital role in improved diagnosis and treatment of multiple diseases, including Alzheimer’s and cancer. This funding is aimed at proteomics and other researches for Canadian healthcare in general. The funding from Genome Canada and Genome British Columbia (BC) allowing clinicians, healthcare industry and academia for translation of research findings into new approaches for diagnosing and treatment. The UVic-Genome BC Proteomics Centre is one of the internationally recognized proteomics research platforms of Canada.

The facility conducts research that proves to be helpful for the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of diseases and is particularly advancing personalized medicine. The UVic-Genome BC Proteomics Centre is Canada’s advanced proteomics research facility intended for large-scale research projects and is funded by Genome BC and the Canadian government. Likewise, in Asian countries, several governmental and non-governmental organization are focusing on the importance of proteomics in drug discovery which is contributing to the protein stability analysis market in Asia-Pacific. The MS Research Australia Proteomics Platform is a collaboration between Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital and three Australian universities, with the lead institution as the University of Adelaide. Australian Proteome Analysis Facility.

In New Zealand, owing to the growing RandD efforts in proteomics, protein science has become fundamental. The father of proteomics in New Zealand was Bill Jordan at Victoria University of Wellington. Moreover, the 2D gel revolution in the 1980s was at the forefront of the proteomics and is widely acknowledged. Conventionally, most protein analyses were performed at the Australian Proteome Analysis Facility; however, independent proteomics centers are established rather than a coordinated one.

New Zealand supports a large number of units based on single-ion trap mass spectrometers. Three ABI QStars, a Finnigan FTICR, a Bruker TOF-TOF and a Finnigan Orbitrap are involved in the field of high-end analysis. Others include the Otago University Department of Biochemistry, research department located in New Zealand which is involved in proteome research on various biological systems and mass spectrometry-based protein analysis. As a result, it is driving the global protein stability analysis instruments for use in drug discovery researches. Proteome thermal stability is probed with the use of limited proteolysis and mass spectrometry. The analysis of proteome offers an insight of biological process at the level of occurrence, which in turn, is offering a significant understanding of the pathologic and physiologic states of an organism and becoming a crucial process in the validation and development of therapeutics and diagnostics. This is expected to drive the growth of the protein stability analysis market in near future.

Protein Stability Analysis Market Segmentation

By Technique

• Spectroscopy

• Chromatography

• Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)

• Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)

• Surface Plasmon Resonance

• Others (Pulse-Chase)

By Product

• Instruments

• Accessories and Consumables

• Software

By End-User

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

• Research Institutions

Protein Stability Analysis Market Segment by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

