Washer-disinfectors (WDs) are defined by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as Class II medical devices intended for general medical purposes to clean, decontaminate, disinfect and dry surgical instruments, anesthesia equipment, hollowware and other medical devices. Dental Washer-Disinfectors refers to devices specifically used in dental applications. Compared with other applications, devices in dental area are mostly small and medium sizes.



As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in washer-disinfectors industry will become more intense.



TheGlobal Dental Washer-Disinfectors market is valued at 34 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 41 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Dental Washer-Disinfectors market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Dental Washer-Disinfectors market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Major Dental Washer-Disinfectors marketcompetition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufactures: -

Steelco SpA

Miele

Getinge Infection Control

Steris

SciCan

Tuttnauer

IC Medical GmbH

Smeg Instruments

Shinva Medical Instrument

Dekomed

DGM Pharma-Apparate Handel

Megagen

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Dental Washer-Disinfectors market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Dental Washer-Disinfectors market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

Benchtop Dental Washer-Disinfectors

Undercounter Dental Washer-Disinfectors

Freestanding Dental Washer-Disinfectors

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratories

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dental Washer-Disinfectors market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Dental Washer-Disinfectors market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dental Washer-Disinfectors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Dental Washer-Disinfectors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Dental Washer-Disinfectors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Continued…

