The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Brass Rods market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Global “Brass Rods Market” 2019-2024 report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of market also focuses on the major drivers, challenges, opportunities for the key players. Brass Rods Industry research report also provides granular analysis of various definitions, and classification of the industry, applications of the industry, regional analysis, opportunities, challenges and chain structure.

About Brass Rods

Brass Rods are used to production the force components. Such as pins, rivets, washers, nuts, pipe, pressure gauge, screen, radiator parts. According to the material, it can be divided into two kinds: one kind is common Brass Rods, which are comprised of copper and zinc; the other kind is special Brass Rods, which is comprised of copper, zinc, Sn and other metal. Mechanical properties and wear resistance of Brass Rods is good, therefore it has been widely used to manufacture precision instruments, ship parts, automobile parts, appliances parts, and instruments parts.

Geographical Analysis of Brass Rods Market:

This report focuses on the Brass Rods in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Brass Rods Market Segment by Types, covers:

Ordinary Brass Rods

Special Brass Rods

Brass Rods Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Machines

Automotive

Electric

Other

Scope of Report:

As for the global residential Brass Rods industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 30.61% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Wieland which has 7.62% sales market share in 2016, is the leader in the Brass Rods industry. The manufacturers following Wieland are Daechang and KME, which respectively has 6.51% and 6.46% sales market share globally.

Although sales of Brass Rods products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Brass Rods field hastily.

The worldwide market for Brass Rods is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 17000 million US$ in 2024, from 14200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Brass Rods in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Brass Rods product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Brass Rods, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Brass Rods in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Brass Rods competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Brass Rods breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Brass Rods market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Brass Rods sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

No. of Brass Rods Market Report pages: 118

