Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, barley or any of their crossbred varieties and derivatives. In baking, gluten is the binding agent within the flour that prevents the baked good from crumbling. As such, gluten is found in many processed and packaged product. A gluten free product does not contain any gluten or grains such as spelt-wheat, which is gluten-rich. In this report, gluten free products include Bakery Products, Pizzas and Pastas, Cereals and Snacks, Savories and Others.

Scope of Gluten-Free Products Report:

Overall, the gluten free products market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

Well over 15% of consumers are purchasing gluten free products as part of a healthy lifestyle not just due to dietary restrictions. Gluten free, once thought a fad, is now a global trend, and there are even more than 15% of households using gluten free products in North America.

The worldwide market for Gluten-Free Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 9050 million US$ in 2024, from 5330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Gluten-Free Products Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Boulder Brands

DR. SCH&#C4;R AG/SPA

ENJOY LIFE NATURAL

General Mills

Inc… and many more

Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation Analysis Includes:

Gluten-Free Products Market Segment by Type, covers:

Bakery Products

Pizzas and Pastas

Cereals and Snacks

Savories

Others

Gluten-Free Products Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Conventional Stores

Hotels and Restaurants

Educational Institutions

Hospitals and Drug Stores

Specialty Services

Key questions answered in the Gluten-Free Products Market report:

What will the market growth rate of Gluten-Free Products industry in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Gluten-Free Products industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Gluten-Free Products?

Who are the key vendors in Gluten-Free Products Market space?

What are the Gluten-Free Products market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Gluten-Free Products industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Gluten-Free Products?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Gluten-Free Products Market?

