Heating furnace is a heating device that transfers heat generated by combustion of a fuel to a heated medium to raise its temperature. It is widely used in oil and gas gathering and transportation systems, steel smelting, metal processing and other industries.



The Heating Furnace are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.61% from 5255.75 million USD in 2017 to reach 6978.52 million USD by 2025 in global market.The Heating Furnace market is very fragment market; the revenue of top fourteen manufacturers accounts about 45% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.



Geographically,TheGlobal Heating Furnace market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global sales market, its sales of global market exceeds 45% in 2017. The next is Europe.



The Heating Furnace market was valued at 5260 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 6980 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Heating Furnace.

Andritz

Danieli

Tenova

ALD

Ipsen

Shenwu

SECO/WARWICK

Jiangsu Yanxin

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Changzhou Energy

Primetals Technologies

Aichelin Group

Inductotherm

CEC

Combustion Type

Electric Type

Metallurgy

Petrochemical Industry

Material Handling

Other

To study and analyze the global Heating Furnace market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Heating Furnace market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Heating Furnace manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Heating Furnace with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Heating Furnace submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

