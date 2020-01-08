Carpet industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Report Title: -“Global Carpet Market Growth 2020-2024”

Global “Carpet Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and in-depth study on the current state of the Carpet industry. Research report categorizes the global Carpet market by top players/Manufacture’s, region, type and end user. The market size section gives the Carpet market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. The report studies the competitive environment of the Carpet market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Rugs and Carpets are textile floor covering consisting of an upper layer of pile attached to a backing. The pile is generally either made from wool or fibers such as polypropylene, nylon or polyester and usually consists of twisted tufts which are often heat-treated to maintain their structure.As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with carpet industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into carpet industry, the current demand for carpet product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.

In the next six years, the global consumption of Rugs and Carpet will maintain a 3.6% annual growth rate ,consumption is expected in 2024 will be 3173.3 (Million Square Meters).Therefore, in the next six years, carpet overcapacity situation will not change much, the average operating rate will remain at 84% to 86%.Carpet product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of environment-friendly products, low-end products, and excess capacity, there is a large market demand for environment-friendly products to seize market share of imports acts.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.Along with the development of Chinese domestic carpet, Chinese domestic carpet has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported carpet.As large demand of environment-friendly products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of environment-friendly. Currently, the Chinese carpet industry is not only begin to transit to environment-friendly carpet products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

According to this study, over the next five years the Carpet market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 241400 million by 2024, from US$ 212300 million in 2019.

Carpetmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Shaw Industries

Mohawk

Oriental Weavers

Milliken

Beaulieu

Interface

Dinarsu

Balta

Infloor

Tarkett

Dixie Group

Brintons

Merinos

Dongsheng Carpet Group

Jiangsu Kaili Carpet

Shanhua Carpet

Haima Carpet

TY Carpet

COC Carpet

Shenzhen Meijili Carpet

HUADE Group

Zhemei Carpets

CarpetProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Carpet consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Carpet market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Carpet manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Carpet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Carpet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Carpet marketis primarily split into:

Woven

Needle felt

Knotted

Others

By the end users/application, Carpet marketreport coversthe following segments:

Commercial

Home

Transport

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To improvement an in-depth understanding of Carpet in Over-all.

To identify the about Strategy, Strategy Analysis, Key Players, Potential Growth, Market Prospects, Market Expected Market Status, Market Opportunity and Market Growth in the next five years.

To help industry professionals, Carpet Market worldwide, distributors and other CEO/stakeholders information.

To acquire look into based business choices and add load to introductions and showcasing material.

To increase competitive knowledge of leading Carpet market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs.

