A Wi-Fi Home Security Camera is a surveillance camera, which enables consumers to protect their respective homes from any kind of anti-participating threats. These cameras can be deployed either outside or inside the house/building in order to monitor the suspicious activities happening in and around the premise. It assures the security and enables controlling as well as monitoring through smartphones connected via Wi-Fi so that the consumer can monitor things happening around through a certain distance. Security issues in developing countries are the major factor driving the growth of home security camera market.



Market Trend:

Increasing Adoption of Wireless Point-to-Multipoint Connectivity for Easy Data Transmission

Rapid Adoption of Iot in Video Surveillance for Home Securities

Market Drivers:

Increasing Crime Rates, Thefts, and Burglaries across the Globe

Increase Demand of Wi-Fi Cameras with Facial Recognition and Night Vision Capabilities by the Consumers

Market Restraints:

High Cost and Intricacies Involved In Developments of Wi-Fi Home Security Camera

Lack of Technical Expertise

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Trend of Smart Homes Generates High Growth Potential for Wi-Fi Cameras

Growing Concern among People to Protect the Homes from any Kind of Uncertainties

Market Challenges:

Issues Related To App Interface for Wi-Fi Home Securities

Lack of Awareness in Developing Areas Regarding Wi-Fi Smart Cameras



By Type (Dome Security Camera, Bullet Security Camera, IP Security Camera, Thermal Security Camera, PTZ Security Camera, Others), Application (Indoor space, Outdoor space), Technology Type (Sensor (CMOS sensors and CCD sensors), Scanning), Sale Channels (Online, Offline), Resolution Type (Non-HD, HD), Frequency Band (2.4GHz UHF band, 5GHz SHF band), Connection (Centralized, Decentralized), Connectivity Type (Standard Wi-Fi Connectivity, Peer-To-Peer (P2p) Connectivity, Point-To-Point Connectivity)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global WiFi Home Security Camera Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



