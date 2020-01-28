New York, January 28, 2020: The Adhesive Tape Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 73.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6%. Owing to the increase in awareness among competitors with regards to the benefit of adhesive tapes, the market for adhesive tapes is anticipated to extend at a progressive speed within the forthcoming years. Major players of the market are focusing in producing a lot of innovative merchandise thus on draw a lot of revenue and surge the demand for adhesive tapes within the market. New techniques are being adopted so as to reinforce the capability of production then on develop new techniques and to draw a lot of revenue into the market.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/adhesive-tape-market

The global Adhesive Tape Market report covers detailed study with the underlying influencing factors for the variations in the industry growth trends. The report scope includes market analysis on regional as well as country level. The report also provides competitive landscape covering company market shares with detailed profiling for major revenue contributing companies.

The electronic business is additionally adding to the expansion of this market then is that the medical business and health care sector with relation to covering wounds, or so as to mend post-surgery cover shield, cleaning purpose, and even for safeguarding the layer for surgical containers. Not only this, adhesives within the medical sector are accustomed monitor electrodes. the increase in demand for specialty tapes is principally due to its easy-to-handle property, desired performance, and most significantly its value efficiency.

Global Adhesive Tape Market is segmented based on the resin type as Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Others (EVA and Butyl). Based on technology it covers Solvent-based, Water-based and Hot-Melt. The report segments global Adhesive Tape Market based on backing substrate as Polypropylene, Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Others. Based on application it covers Packaging, Masking, Consumer & Office, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, White Goods, Paper & Printing, Building & Construction, Retail and Others. Global Adhesive Tape Market report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional Adhesive Tape Market is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa Se, Lintec Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Scapa Group Plc, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Nichiban Co. Ltd. etc.

Competitive Rivalry

Global Adhesive Tape Market share consists of several players including 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa Se, Lintec Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Scapa Group Plc, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Nichiban Co. Ltd. etc.

The Adhesive Tape Market has been segmented as below:

The Adhesive Tape Market is segmented on the lines of Adhesive Tape Market, By Resin Type, Adhesive Tape Market, By Technology, Adhesive Tape Market, By Backing Substrate, Adhesive Tape Market, By Application and Adhesive Tape Market, By Region.

Adhesive Tape Market, By Resin Type this market is segmented on the basis of Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Others (EVA and Butyl). Adhesive Tape Market, By Technology this market is segmented on the basis of Solvent-based, Water-based and Hot-Melt. Adhesive Tape Market, By Backing Substrate this market is segmented on the basis of Polypropylene, Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Others. Adhesive Tape Market, By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Packaging, Masking, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, White Goods, Paper & Printing, Building & Construction, Retail and Others. Adhesive Tape Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.

The report covers:

Global Adhesive Tape Market estimates & forecast from 2015 to 2024, with CAGR for 2018-2024.

Comparative market size analysis for 2017 & 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024.

Global Adhesive Tape Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain comprehensive insights on the industry trends

Identify industry opportunities and key growth segments

Obtain complete market study on the Adhesive Tape Market

Facilitate strategy planning for your company based on the industry dynamics

Evaluate your competitor's business segments and portfolios

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/adhesive-tape-market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview

5. Adhesive Tape Market, By Resin Type Adhesive Tape Market, By Backing Substrate Adhesive Tape Market, By Technology Adhesive Tape Market, By End-User Competitive Landscape Company Profile

10.1. 3M Company

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Product/Service Landscape

10.1.3. Financial Overview

10.1.4. Recent Developments

10.2. Nitto Denko Corporation

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Product/Service Landscape

10.2.3. Financial Overview

10.2.4. Recent Developments

10.3. Tesa SE

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Product/Service Landscape

10.3.3. Financial Overview

10.3.4. Recent Developments

10.4. Lintec Corporation

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Product/Service Landscape

10.4.3. Financial Overview

10.4.4. Recent Developments

10.5. Avery Dennison Corporation

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Product/Service Landscape

10.5.3. Financial Overview

10.5.4. Recent Developments

10.6. Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Product/Service Landscape

10.6.3. Financial Overview

10.6.4. Recent Developments

10.7. Shurtape Technologies, LLC.

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Product/Service Landscape

10.7.3. Financial Overview

10.7.4. Recent Developments

10.8. Scapa Group PLC

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Product/Service Landscape

10.8.3. Financial Overview

10.8.4. Recent Developments

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Barrier Systems Market to Cross US$ 19.93 Billion by 2024

Global Energy-efficient Windows Market to Cross US$ 25.28 Billion by 2024

About MarketResearchEngine.com

Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/

Source: http://heraldkeeper.com