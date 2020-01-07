The global Acetone Cyanohydrin market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2025. The aim of this report are to define, segment, and project the size of the Acetone Cyanohydrin market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Acetone Cyanohydrin Market2020 report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Acetone Cyanohydrin Industry. This report accurately estimates market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that indicate the growth of regional markets.

Acetone CyanohydrinMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Dow

Arkema

BASF

Evonik

Kuraray

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Formosa Plastics

Sumitomo Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Sinopec

Acetone cyanohydrin is manufactured by the reaction of acetone and hydrogen cyanide in presence of water solutions such as KOH and NaOH. Tthe intermediate product however, is unstable in alkaline solution and hence is treated with sulphuric acid until its pHreaches 1-2. Acetone cyanohydrin is used as an intermediate product for manufacturing methylacrylates, methacrylamide, methacrylic acid and methacrylonitrile among others.

The market for acetone cyanohydrinwas driven by substantial demand from methylmethacrylate. industry. Methylmethacrylate is further polymerized into polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA). PMMA is used in various end-user industries such as electronics and electrical, signs and displays, medical and healthcare, automotive, building and construction, waste management and water treatment industries, among others. Electronics and electrical was one of the major industries for PMMA in the past decade. Another major outlet for acetone cyanohydrins was insecticides where it is used as a raw material. Acetone cyanohydrin is used to manufacture ethyl alpha-hydroxyisobutyrate, a pharmaceutical intermediate. In addition, acetone cyanohydrins are also used in the metal separation process in the form of a complexing agent.In spite of this variety of applications, acetone cyanohydrin is usually considered as potentially hazardous chemical as it releases hydrogen cyanide when in contact with water. These environmental and health regulations associated with acetone cyanohydrins in North America and Europe can have major impact on the market and is likely to hinder the growth of the acetone cyanohydrin market during the forecast period.

The global Acetone Cyanohydrin market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acetone Cyanohydrin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acetone Cyanohydrin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Acetone Cyanohydrin in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Acetone Cyanohydrin manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Acetone Cyanohydrin Market Segment by Type covers:

Agriculture Grade

Industrial Grade

Military Grade

Acetone Cyanohydrin Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Electronics and Electrical

Medical and Healthcare

Automotive

Building and Construction

Water Treatment Industries

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Acetone Cyanohydrin market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Acetone Cyanohydrin market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Acetone Cyanohydrin market.

