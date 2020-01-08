NEWS »»»
Recently published report on Global Betting Market by Orbis Research includes market overview, detailed literature on products, services and overall industry scenario by 2025. The key categories covered in the market segmentation are region, applications and key players 888 Holdings, Betfair, Bwin.Part, Paddy Power, Unibet, William Hill, Amaya gaming, Bet365 Group, Bet-at-home.com, BetAmerica, Betfred, Betsson, Draft Kings, Fan duel, Gala coral group, Ladbrokes, Sportech, TVG, Twinspires, Watch and Wager.
Global Betting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Betting development in United States, Europe and China.
Betting is the action of gambling money on the outcome of a race, game, or other unpredictable event. Sports bettors place their wagers either legally, through a bookmaker/sportsbook, or illegally through privately run enterprises referred to as “bookies”. The term “book” is a reference to the books used by wagebrokers to track wagers, payouts, and debts.
In 2017, the global Betting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
888 Holdings
Betfair
Bwin.Part
Paddy Power
Unibet
William Hill
Amaya gaming
Bet365 Group
Bet-at-home.com
BetAmerica
Betfred
Betsson
Draft Kings
Fan duel
Gala coral group
Ladbrokes
Sportech
TVG
Twinspires
Watch and Wager
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Dogs
Horses
Number
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Casino
Online
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
Some Point from Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Betting Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Dogs
1.4.3 Horses
1.4.4 Number
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Betting Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Casino
1.5.3 Online
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Betting Market Size
2.2 Betting Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Betting Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Betting Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Betting Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Betting Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Betting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Betting Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Betting Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Betting Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Betting Market
3.5 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Betting Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Betting Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
