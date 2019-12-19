This report studies the global LPG Cylinder Market, analyzes and researches the LPG Cylinder development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market.

This report studies the global LPG Cylinder Market analyses and researches the LPG Cylinder development status and forecast in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in the global market.

LPG Cylinder is a storage device that designed for the storing and transporting of liquefied petroleum gas.



LPG cylinder has a huge variety of uses, most significantly domestic use. It is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, including caravans, camping and barbecues. Moreover, it is employed across many different sectors such as transportation, hot air balloons, construction, recreation, hospitality, agricultural, calefaction and fishing.



LPG cylinder industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world LPG cylinder industry. The main market players are Worthington Industries, Huanri, Hebei Baigong, Sahamitr Pressure Container and Mauria Udyog. The C of LPG cylinder will increase to 78563 K Units in 2018 from 58354 K Units in 2013 with average growth rate of 6.13%.



Due to the regulations in Europe, the LPG cylinder industry is relative concentrated, the manufacture technology of steel cylinder is highly mature, while the market of composite cylinder is in fast growth, which has been taking a noticeable market share for more than ten years. In 2017, the market share of steel cylinder is 60.17%, while the share of composite cylinder increased to 34.97%. The key factors that triggered the prosperity of composite cylinder market are: it is fifty per cent lighter than conventional steel cylinders; it is nonexplosive, translucent, non-corrosive and environment friendly.



The LPG Cylinder market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LPG Cylinder.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global LPG Cylinder market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Major LPG Cylinder marketcompetition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufactures: -

Worthington Industries

Aygaz

Butagaz

EVAS

Hexagon Ragasco

Faber Industrie

Gaz Liquid Industrie (GLI)

VÍTKOVICE

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

Aburi Composites

Huanri

Hebei Baigong

Sahamitr Pressure Container

Mauria Udyog

Jiangsu Minsheng

Bhiwadi Cylinders

MetalMate

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global LPG Cylinder market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global LPG Cylinder market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

LPG Steel Cylinders

LPG Composite Cylinders

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Kitchen and Domestic Use

Automotive Use

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global LPG Cylinder market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the LPG Cylinder market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global LPG Cylinder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the LPG Cylinder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of LPG Cylinder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

