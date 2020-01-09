Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Knife Gate Valves Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Knife Gate Valves Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are AVK International A/S (Germany), Delta Valves Controls and Ltd (New Zealand), BI-SEAL (Australia), Challenger Valves (Australia), AVK Flow Control Pty Ltd (Australia), Orbinox S.A (Spain), DeZURIK (United States), Flowrox (Finland), Bray International (United States) and SISTAG (WEY Valve) (Switzerland), VAG GmbH (South Africa), Stafsjö Valves (Sweden), Weir Group (United Kingdom), Emerson (United States) and Tecofi (France).

The Knife Gate Valve delivers consistent shut-off for both dry and wet line fluids. The bonnet-less valve is equipped with a heavy-duty gate to cut though sediments and is ideally suited for abrasive slurries, pulp stock, semi-solids, dry ash, chips, etc. The valves find application in paper and pulp, minerals and metals, steel plants, thermal power plants and chemical/petrochemical industries. The knife gate valves are mainly helpful for handling slurry, viscous, corrosive and abrasive media.

Market Drivers

Rising Investment in Wastewater Treatment Industry

Rise in Demand for Energy

Market Trend

Increasing Government Spending to Increase Energy Production

Restraints

The Slow Movement of the Slide Causes High Flow Speed

Opportunities

Growing Industrialization in Developing Countries

Challenges

Start-Up and Maintenance Require Large Space

Can Cause Leakage in Gate Valves due to Load in Pipe at Valve End

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the the report AVK International A/S (Germany), Delta Valves Controls and Ltd (New Zealand), BI-SEAL (Australia), Challenger Valves (Australia), AVK Flow Control Pty Ltd (Australia), Orbinox S.A (Spain), DeZURIK (United States), Flowrox (Finland), Bray International (United States) and SISTAG (WEY Valve) (Switzerland), VAG GmbH (South Africa), Stafsjö Valves (Sweden), Weir Group (United Kingdom), Emerson (United States) and Tecofi (France)."

To comprehend Global Knife Gate Valves market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Knife Gate Valves market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

