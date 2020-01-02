Global Traffic Sensor market may see a growth rate of 10.1%. Traffic sensor is defined as the device which indicates the presence or passage of vehicles and provides data and information to traffic management. Various benefits of using traffic sensors such as traffic management, automatic incident detection, data collection and others benefits. The government has also taken step regarding transport infrastructure. For instance, in 2018, the Government of India has allocated more than USD 4.03 billion for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and also more than USD 9.55 billion for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects. Hence, government initiatives to modify transport infrastructure and radar sensors has huge demand as it is integrated with advanced 3D technology are the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market.

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Traffic Sensor Market Report tracks the major market procedures including Market Overview, Business Revenue, Introduction, Gross profit & business strategies opted by key market players. The report also focuses on market size, volume and value, shipment, price, interview record, business distribution etc. These data help the consumer know about the competitors better. It also covers different industries clients' information, which is very important to understand the market

The major players in Global Traffic Sensor Market:

Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada),FLIR Systems, Inc. (United States),TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland),Kistler Group (Switzerland),SWARCO AG (Austria),SICK AG (Germany),LeddarTech Inc. (Canada),Axis Communication AB (Sweden),Raytheon Company (United States),Sensys Networks, Inc. (United States),Siemens AG (Germany)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Drivers:

Growing Need for Real-Time Information System

Government Initiatives to Modify Transport Infrastructure

Increasing Urbanization and Population

Market Trends:

Technology Advancement in Traffic Sensor

Market Challenges:

Deployment of Multi-Sensor for Effective Traffic Control

Market Restraints:

High Cost and Fulfillment of Fundamental Requirements for the Installation of Nonintrusive Sensors

Market Opportunities:

Growth in Cycling Infrastructure Foremost to Higher Adoption of Bicycle Counting Sensors

Rising Adoption of Analytics-Based Transport Solutions

This report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyses opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

The Global Traffic Sensor Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Vehicle Measurement and Profiling {Vehicle Profiling, Axle Counting}, Weigh in Motion {Weight Enforcement, Weight-Based Toll Collection, Traffic Data Collection}, Traffic Monitoring {Vehicle Counting, Bicycle Counting, Vehicle Motion Tracking}, Automated Tolling), Technology (RFID, GSM, 3D/2D, Others), Sensor Type (Inductive Loop, Piezoelectric Sensor, Bending Plate, Image Sensor, Infrared Sensor, Radar Sensor, LiDAR Sensor, Magnetic Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, Thermal Sensor)

The regional analysis of Global Traffic Sensor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

What Global Global Traffic Sensor Market Report Contributes?

In short, the report is a vital guide for understanding the Global Traffic Sensor industry accomplishments to the extent each significant perspective like all around learning of the genuine players and benefactors influencing the Global Traffic Sensor Market. The examination moreover bases on current Global Traffic Sensor point of view, bargains edge, inconspicuous components of the Global Traffic Sensor showcase movement.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Uncovering market's competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

There are 15 Chapters analyzing in detail about Global Traffic Sensor market.

Chapter 1: to describe Global Traffic Sensor Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2: to analyze the top manufacturers of Global Traffic Sensor, with sales, revenue, and price of Global Traffic Sensor, in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 3: to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 4: to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Global Traffic Sensor, for each region, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11: to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 12: Global Traffic Sensor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: to describe Global Traffic Sensor sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Finally, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

