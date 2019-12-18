Industrial Ethernet/IP Market report forecast 2020-2023 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Industrial Ethernet/IP business strategists and effective growth for the key players.

Global Industrial Ethernet/ IP Market is accounted for $23.98 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8%to reach $84.98 billion by 2023.

Factors such as flexibility and high-speed performance, implementation of IIoT, and increased penetration of ethernet networks in process industries are driving the market growth. However, need for high network security, difficulty in transferring old systems to a new protocol and rigid standardization of protocols are restraining the market growth. In addition, transitioning from fieldbus to ethernet, necessity to protect highly-critical systems, integrating wireless into industrial ethernet applications are the few challenges faced by industry. The market will witness few trends and opportunities such as high-speed switching techniques, adoption rate of Ethernet/IP among robot manufacturers, demand from automotive ethernet and adoption of Industrial Revolution 4.0.

Ethernet is used for Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) applications in telecom, for robotics and other automation applications in industrial and manufacturing as well as for safety-critical applications in avionics. Using automotive Ethernet, data from cameras and sensors is sent to a central fusion box for synchronisation and further processing. Distributed vehicle networks support increasingly complex, high-bandwidth applications such as vision systems, and infotainment that will become important components of increasingly connected cars.

Modbus protocol is not industry specific and can be used in a wide variety of industries such as factory automation, building automation, process control, oil and gas, traffic and parking, agriculture and irrigation, water and wastewater, pharmaceutical and medical, material handling etc. Ethernet has become the de facto protocol for connecting not only business enterprises, but also for control, safety shutdown and SCADA systems particularly in the midstream oil and gas sector. In chemical industry, density sensors are used for the measurement of liquids, aggressive liquids, liquids with high temperatures or whenever the highest accuracy is needed.

This system needs various protocols. EtherNet/IP has been widely accepted as a communication backbone in manufacturing applications throughout discrete, hybrid and process applications, industry has an increasing need for communication standards for the integration of non-EtherNet/IP devices with EtherNet/IP systems.CC-Link IE Field embraces all of the requirements of general machine control, motion control and safety with a single, robust gigabit Ethernet infrastructure linking field devices to controllers.

CC-Link IE Control provides a higher capacity optical fibre backbone that is also based on standard gigabit Ethernet technology. Further, development for motion control applications occurred, which was quickly carried over to a real-time concept (IRT). This enabled PROFIN ET to quickly become established as a leading industrial Ethernet protocol. Sercos was designed as a digital drive interface for machine tools but later it was successfully applied in all kind of production machines and automation applications. Ethernet-based Sercos III has become a universal, worldwide-accepted automation bus supporting all kind of automation applications in the field of motion, safety, I/O and vision. Fieldbuses are still the most widely used type of networks in the market. Ethernet POWERLINK is implemented on top of IEEE 802.3 and, therefore, allows a free selection of network topology, cross connect and hot plug. It uses a polling and time slicing mechanism for real-time data exchange. Modbus /TCP, an extension of Modbus, was originally developed by Schneider Electric and uses Modbus messaging over TCP/IP on top of Ethernet. A light duty Industrial Ethernet cable may have slightly higher quality jacketing than Office Ethernet cable. Heavy duty cable is more expensive than light duty cable, so it is only used when necessary. Typically, Industrial Ethernet connectors will not rely on basic snap-in lock mechanisms on the same level as Office Ethernet. Instead, heavier lock mechanisms are used. In heavy duty applications, sealed connectors are often used.Asia Pacific is the largest market due to the huge demand for consumer electronics and automobiles from countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Europe and North America are anticipated to represent strong potential in automotive and electronics due to advanced technology. The US market is dominated by the CIP networks where EtherNet/IP is overtaking DeviceNet.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Industrial Ethernet/IP Market:

Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Moxa Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Belden Inc. (Hirschmann), Beckhoff Automation, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric Se, BandR Automation, Innovasic Inc, Bosch Rexroth, Honeywell International, Parker Hannifin and Yaskawa Electric

Protocols Covered:

Ethernet/IP

CC-Link IE

EtherCAT

Modbus-TCP

Powerlink

Sercos III

PROFINET

Profinet Rt (Real-Time Solution)

Profinet IRT (Isochronous Real-Time)

Applications Covered:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Engineering/Fabrication

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceutical

Water and Wastewater

Energy and Power Industry

Mining Industry

Chemicals and Fertilizers Industry

Engineering/Fabrication Industry

Other Applications

Solutions Covered:

Software

Services

Hardware

Communication Interfaces

Connectors

Controllers and Processors

Hubs, Router, and Gateways

Isolators and Converters

Memory

Power Supply Devices

Switches

Other Hardwares

The Scope of Industrial Ethernet/IP Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

