New York City, Jan 18, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - The Curvy Doc's Guide to Positive Self-Esteem is available for workshops, keynotes and training. I'm confused as there are two different titles here; my YouTube and the book.

Do you hate what you see in the mirror? Struggle with self-worth? Body positivity is more than just words; it's a movement!

Through sharing her personal stories, Dr. Janelle Simmons, also known as "The Curvy Doc", provides seven tips on how to change your mindset from self-hate to self-celebrate

Dr. Janelle Simmons, also known as "The Curvy Doc" is a professional plus-size model and published author.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, with Trinidadian roots, she is the youngest of seven children and is now living in Raleigh/Durham, NC.

Growing up, Janelle was the quiet type but was also heavily involved in cheerleading and bowling.

She was always passionate about learning and education, even going so far as to earn her doctorate in Higher Education and Adult Learning in 2017 from Walden University, hence the name "Curvy Doc"!

As the nation and world looks at the negative related to imagery opposed to the optimistic, Dr. Simmons is a healthy and refreshing role model for young girls to emulate and lookup.

Simmons symbolizes the positive outlook and success from a woman that overcame the never-ending fight between self-love and self-harm due to body shaming. shamming

Janelle will join organizations in several states to offer workshops, seminars and training for men and women with (or without) children seeking relief from bullying and body shaming, as well as those looking to emerge into the fashion and pageant worldWorld.

Dr. Simmons looks forward to helping as many individuals across the country and across the globe to remember and honor themselves while respecting others.

The Curvy Doc's first event will be held in New Castle County DE, February 29th, 2020 from 11am-4pm.

Let us come together for the Inaugural "Let's Get Waisted with the Curvy Doc" Book Signing and VIP informational accompanied with delicious refreshments and an even better ambiance.

Janelle believes that it's essential that schools and other organizations understand each other's perspectives and ways of working with our youth and young adults remembering that they are faced with shaming and bullying due to a lack of self- love on a second to second basis.

NBC reported a story about a bubbly 15-year-old [that]dreamed of becoming a firefighter, a lawyer, or veterinarian that took her life due to body and image shaming, research also explored how the approaches and effects of suicide, social media, imagery and shaming in young people and The Curvy Doc wants to offer solutions.

But, who IS Dr. Janelle Simmons, The Curvy Doc? She is a Model, Pageant Queen, Pageant Judge, and Author, and a Scholar.

The Model: The Curvy Doc has been selected to be an Ambassador for several outlets as well as shared by notorious outlets both on Social Media and Print.

The Curvy Doc continues to smash outlets and defy the odds. After working in the higher education arena for fifteen years, Janelle decided it was time to step out of her comfort zone and try something different.

At the suggestion of her sorority sister, Janelle decided to pursue modeling, quickly becoming a model and brand ambassador for Moni B Cosmetics, and soon after catching eyes with only a few photoshoots and local fashion shows for brands such as Designs by DeAngelo and Elegant Evenings. In March 2017, Janelle was awarded the Beauty and Barbers United (BBU) Award for Model of the Year-Plus Size.

The Pageant Queen: After her modeling success, Janelle again took her friends' suggestions and entered the world of pageantry in 2016, competing in the Ms. Full-Figured NC pageant, where she placed 1st Runner Up in the plus category, was crowned Ms. Photogenic and was awarded Ms. Social Media and Rising Star. In April 2017, Janelle competed in the Ms. Full-Figured USA pageant in the Exquisite (ages 40+) category. She was also the 2018-2019 American Beauties Plus Woman and is currently Queen Eminence of the National Sorority Pageant.

The Scholar & Author: Janelle has taken her body positivity message to new heights with the release of her book, Waist Does Not Equal Worth; the Curvy Doc's Guide to Self-Esteem, now available on Amazon.

Through sharing her personal stories, Waist provides seven tips on how to change your mindset from self-hate to self-celebrate.

She says" Do you hate what you see in the mirror? Struggle with self-worth? Body positivity are more than just words; it's a movement!"

And that's only the beginning; the Curvy Doc plans to go global with her message of self-love.

"In the next 5 years, I hope to make a difference not just in the U.S., but worldwide. I hope for all people, regardless of age, size, or ability, to stop finding fault with oneself and embark on a journey of self-love."

