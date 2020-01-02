Research Report on Global Loyalty Management Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Loyalty Management Market industry. The report monitors the key trends and market drivers in the current scenario and offers on-the-ground insights.

The global loyalty management program market is likely to gain momentum from strict government rules and regulations on customer services. Fortune Business Insights, in a published report, titled, “Loyalty ManagementMarket, Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Customer Retention, Customer Loyalty, Channel Loyalty), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Hospitality, and Others) And Geography Forecast till 2026,” states that the global loyalty management market is anticipated to reach US$ 7,126.8 Mn by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.84% during the forecast period from 2019 2026. The market was valued at US$ 2,133.2 Mn in 2018.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/loyalty-management-market-101166

Top Players

Comarch

IBM

Oracle

Aimia

SAP

Verizon

Bond Brand Loyalty

Tibco Software

Capillary

ICF Next

Antavo

Maritz

Blueocean

Epsilon

Kobie Marketing

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/loyalty-management-market-101166

Increasing Investments in Technologically Advanced Solutions to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The global loyalty management market is geographically segmented into the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Amongst these regions, in the year 2018, North America had generated US$ 778.8 Mn in terms of revenue in the global market. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the region will remain in its dominating position throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the existence of numerous technologically advanced companies and persistent research and development activities to develop technology infrastructure. Also, the rate of active loyalty programs in this region has been increasing day by day. Major market players operating in this region are focusing on driving profit by achieving the best customer experience. Hence, solution providers are shifting towards offering unique online loyalty reward programs across the companies.

The Asia Pacific market meanwhile was valued at US$ 462.3 Mn in 2018. The region is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is likely to occur as the large enterprises are investing a huge amount of money on technologically advanced loyalty management solution. This will, in turn, raise the adoption of such solutions. Furthermore, increasing focus on customer-centric relationships as well as the rapid usage of smartphone technologies is likely to fuel global loyalty management market revenue in this region.

Segmentation

1. By Type

Customer Retention

Customer Loyalty

Channel Loyalty

2. By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

3. By Organization size

SME’S

Large Enterprises

4. By End-user

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Hospitality

5. By Region

North America (S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Order Complete Reporthttps://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101166

Kobie Marketing and Capillary Focus on Innovative Product Launches to Attract Customers

Kobie Marketing, a developer of solutions to drive customer loyalty, based in Florida, announced that it has launched Kobie Alchemy X in May 2019. It is the next-generation real-time loyalty platform that is developed using configuration as a key component. It has eliminated the need for custom development when modified, or new business requirements come up. Moreover, Kobie Alchemy X is infused with a marketer-friendly, advanced interface to seamlessly guide the users through the creation of contextual customer interactions.

Capillary Technologies, a mobile loyalty solution provider, headquartered in Singapore, unveiled DealHunt in January 2019. It is considered to be the first shopping app that offers exclusive deals and coupons across more than 20 categories. Customer can choose from over a thousand brands on both offline and online platforms. These include health, beauty, electronics, food, travel, beauty, and more genres. The iOS version will be available later this month while the Android version is already available for download on Google Play Store.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

May 2019: Kobie Marketing announced the launch of Kobie Alchemy X, the next-generation real-time loyalty platform under the Kobie Loyalty Cloud.

Kobie Marketing announced the launch of Kobie Alchemy X, the next-generation real-time loyalty platform under the Kobie Loyalty Cloud. January 2019:Capillary Technologies has launched DealHunt its first absolute deals and coupons shopping app. This app enables the customers to enjoy loyalty offers and deals across all categories like as fashion, food, health, travel, and others.

Have Any Query?Ask Our Experts

Table of Content

5. Global Loyalty Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Type (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. Customer Retention

5.2.2. Customer Loyalty

5.2.3. Channel Loyalty

5.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Deployment (US$ Mn)

5.3.1. On-Premise

5.3.2. Cloud

5.4. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Organization Size (US$ Mn)

5.4.1. SMEs

5.4.2. Large Enterprises

5.5. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By End User (US$ Mn)

5.5.1. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

5.5.2. IT and Telecommunications

5.5.3. Retail

5.5.4. Travel and Hospitality

5.5.5. Manufacturing

5.5.6. Media and Entertainment

5.5.7. Hospitality

5.5.8. Others

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Geography (US$ Mn)

5.6.1. North America

5.6.2. Europe

5.6.3. Asia Pacific

5.6.4. Middle East and Africa

5.6.5. Latin America

6. North America Loyalty Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Type (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. Customer Retention

6.2.2. Customer Loyalty

6.2.3. Channel Loyalty

6.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Deployment (US$ Mn)

6.3.1. On-Premise

6.3.2. Cloud

6.4. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Organization Size (US$ Mn)

6.4.1. SMEs

6.4.2. Large Enterprises

6.5. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By End User (US$ Mn)

6.5.1. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

6.5.2. IT and Telecommunications

6.5.3. Retail

6.5.4. Travel and Hospitality

6.5.5. Manufacturing

6.5.6. Media and Entertainment

6.5.7. Hospitality

6.5.8. Others

6.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country (US$ Mn)

6.6.1. United States

6.6.2. Canada

7. Europe Loyalty Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Type (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. Customer Retention

7.2.2. Customer Loyalty

7.2.3. Channel Loyalty

7.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Deployment (US$ Mn)

7.3.1. On-Premise

7.3.2. Cloud

7.4. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Organization Size (US$ Mn)

7.4.1. SMEs

7.4.2. Large Enterprises

7.5. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By End User (US$ Mn)

7.5.1. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

7.5.2. IT and Telecommunications

7.5.3. Retail

7.5.4. Travel and Hospitality

7.5.5. Manufacturing

7.5.6. Media and Entertainment

7.5.7. Hospitality

7.5.8. Others

7.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country (US$ Mn)

7.6.1. UK

7.6.2. Germany

7.6.3. France

7.6.4. Rest of Europe

8. Asia Pacific Loyalty Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Type (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. Customer Retention

8.2.2. Customer Loyalty

8.2.3. Channel Loyalty

8.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Deployment (US$ Mn)

8.3.1. On-Premise

8.3.2. Cloud

8.4. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Organization Size (US$ Mn)

8.4.1. SMEs

8.4.2. Large Enterprises

8.5. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By End User (US$ Mn)

8.5.1. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

8.5.2. IT and Telecommunications

8.5.3. Retail

8.5.4. Travel and Hospitality

8.5.5. Manufacturing

8.5.6. Media and Entertainment

8.5.7. Hospitality

8.5.8. Others

8.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country (US$ Mn)

8.6.1. Japan

8.6.2. China

8.6.3. India

8.6.4. Southeast Asia

8.6.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

9. Middle East and Africa Loyalty Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

9.1. Key Findings / Summary

9.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Type (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. Customer Retention

9.2.2. Customer Loyalty

9.2.3. Channel Loyalty

9.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Deployment (US$ Mn)

9.3.1. On-Premise

9.3.2. Cloud

9.4. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Organization Size (US$ Mn)

9.4.1. SMEs

9.4.2. Large Enterprises

9.5. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By End User (US$ Mn)

9.5.1. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

9.5.2. IT and Telecommunications

9.5.3. Retail

9.5.4. Travel and Hospitality

9.5.5. Manufacturing

9.5.6. Media and Entertainment

9.5.7. Hospitality

9.5.8. Others

9.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country (US$ Mn)

9.6.1. South Africa

9.6.2. GCC

9.6.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

10. Latin America Loyalty Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

10.1. Key Findings / Summary

10.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Type (US$ Mn)

10.2.1. Customer Retention

10.2.2. Customer Loyalty

10.2.3. Channel Loyalty

10.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Deployment (US$ Mn)

10.3.1. On-Premise

10.3.2. Cloud

10.4. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Organization Size (US$ Mn)

10.4.1. SMEs

10.4.2. Large Enterprises

10.5. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By End User (US$ Mn)

10.5.1. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

10.5.2. IT and Telecommunications

10.5.3. Retail

10.5.4. Travel and Hospitality

10.5.5. Manufacturing

10.5.6. Media and Entertainment

10.5.7. Hospitality

10.5.8. Others

10.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country (US$ Mn)

10.6.1. Brazil

10.6.2. Mexico

10.6.3. Rest of LATAM

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Global Market Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2018

11.2. Competition Matrix

11.2.1. Business Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

11.2.2. Comparison Matrix

12. Company Profile

12.1. Comarch

12.1.1. Overview

12.1.2. Product Portfolio

12.1.3. Financials

12.1.4. Recent Developments

View Related Reports

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to Reach US$ 1,10,041.3 Mn by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 25.48% - Incorporation of AI in FDaP Software Will Bolster Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights

Endpoint Security Market to Rise at a CAGR of 8.4%, Rising Number of Data Breaches to Stoke Demand for Endpoint Security Solution: Fortune Business Insights



Cyber Security Market to Witness Impressive Growth On Account of Soaring Threat of Cyber Attacks, Fortune Business Insights



About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Loyalty Management Market Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026