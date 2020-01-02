Connected Street Light Industry 2020 Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2023.

Connected Street Light Market report provides accurate forecasts by 2023 and experts opinion from credible sources, and the recent RandD development in the industry is also a backbone of the Connected Street Light industry report.

For the help of new participants about the opportunities in 2020 Connected Street Light Market, this report offers a competitive scenario of the Connected Street Light industry with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, challenges, vendor landscape analysis in Technology Hardware and Equipment,Electronic Equipment, Instruments and Components,Electronic Equipment and Instruments Sector and so on, is discussed in the report.

Industry researcher project The Connected Street Light market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 24.27% during the period 2020-2023.

About Connected Street Light market

Smart street lights are fitted with vehicle motions sensors to help them automatically switch on and off triggered by vehicle movements. These lights are also capable of adjusting their intensity based on weather conditions and movements of pedestrians, bicycles, and animals. This facilitates a significant reduction in the overall operational costs associated with smart street lights. Many other operational benefits offered by smart street lightings such as traffic management, crime reduction, and pollution monitoring have increased their adoption across the world. This is expected to drive the growth of the global smart street lighting market size at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period.

Connected Street Light Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Market Overview

An increasing number of highway expansion plans

Poor visibility at night time has caused multiple pedestrian accidents on highways. This can be addressed by installing smart street lights on roads. Sensors in the smart street lights gather information about the number of vehicles on the road and weather conditions and convey the same to a cloud-based platform. The automated system connected to the cloud platform will adjust the brightness accordingly. Thereby the sanction of highway expansion plans across the world will drive the demand for smart street lights.

Security risks and breach of privacy

The digitally connected network of smart street lights is vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Unauthorized bodies can easily steal the data generated by the smart street lights on traffic pattern and other conditions. Privacy concerns associated with the deployment of smart street lights are expected to hinder the growth of the global smart street lighting market size.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the smart street lighting market size during 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly concentrated with few players occupying the market share. Companies such as Adesto Technologies Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. have intensified competition. Factors such as the operational benefits of smart street lights and the increasing number of highway expansion plans will provide significant growth opportunities for smart street light manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Itron Inc., Signify NV, and Telensa Ltd. is some of the major companies covered in this report. However, the market’s momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.

The Connected Street Light market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Connected Street Light market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Connected Street Light market space are-

Adesto Technologies Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Itron Inc., Signify NV, Telensa Ltd.

Geographically, the report splits global into the Americas, APAC, EMEA regions. The global and regional Connected Street Light market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Connected Street Light market.

Global Connected Street Light Market2020 Answers the following Key Questions.

What will the Connected Street Light market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

Which players are driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

This report provides newbusiness dimensionswith an eye ongrowth opportunities and contribution of upcomingmarket segments.

