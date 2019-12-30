This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the "Global Ballistic Vests Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.

Definition: A ballistic vest is an item of protective clothing that absorbs impacts from gun-fired projectiles and shrapnel fragments from explosions. A soft vest, made from many layers of woven or laminated fibers, protects the wearer's torso from projectiles fired from handguns, shotguns, and small fragments from explosives such as hand grenades. If metal or ceramic plates are used with a soft vest, it can protect the wearer from rifle shots as well. When combined with metallic components or tightly woven fiber layers, soft armor offers some protection to the wearer from stab and slash from a knife. Soft vests are commonly worn by police forces, private citizens, and private security guards, and hard-plate reinforced vests are mainly worn by combat soldiers in the armies of various nations as well as police armed response units.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

U.S. Armor Corporation (United States), MARS Armor (Bulgaria), VestGuard (United Kingdom), EnGarde (Netherlands), Canarmor (Canada), Wenzhou Start Co. Ltd (China), Armourshield (United States), BulletSafe (United States), MKU Limited (India), Jihua Group (China) and Infidel Body Armor (United States)

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 30 July 2019, KDH Defense Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of American-made, high-performance protective solutions, announced today it has been awarded two separate delivery orders from the U.S. Army totalling approximately USD 40.0 million. KDH received a USD 31.5 million delivery order as part of contract number W91CRB-15-D-0021 from the Army Contracting Command to produce the Modular Scalable Vest ("MSV") Generation II.

On 15 Nov 2018, EnGarde Body Armor, a leading ballistic vests manufacturer has developed ballistic T-shirt. And On 17 Oct 2018, Melbourne-based Australian Defence Apparel (ADA) has provided 14,000 new ballistic vests for the Victorian Police Force as part of a USD 36 million investment.

Market Trend

High-End Bulletproof Fashion Growing In Popularity

Market Drivers

Growing Military Expenditure in Almost Every Region around the World

The Rise in Terrorism and Hostile Activities around the World

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Ballistic Vests

Growth Opportunities from Emerging Economies

Restraints

Heavy Weight of Ballistic Vests

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Ballistic Vests Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2013-2017

Base year - 2018

Forecast period** - 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The Global Ballistic Vests segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Soft Ballistic Vests, Hard Ballistic Vests), Application (Military Use, Law Enforcement, Civil Use), Material Type (Kevlar, Dyneema, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Ballistic Vests Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Ballistic Vests Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Ballistic Vests Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Ballistic Vests Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Ballistic Vests

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Ballistic Vests Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Ballistic Vests market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Ballistic Vests Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Ballistic Vests

Chapter 4: Presenting the Ballistic Vests Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Ballistic Vests market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Ballistic Vests market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Ballistic Vests market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Ballistic Vests market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

