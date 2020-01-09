Axial Flow Pump Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Miniwatt, High Power), By Application (Wastewater & Water, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical & Chemical, Food & Beverages, Mining, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

The global axial flow pump market size will gain impetus in the forecast duration owing to the increasing investments in wastewater treatment worldwide. A report on this market by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Axial Flow Pump Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Miniwatt, High Power), By Application (Wastewater and Water, Oil and Gas, Petrochemical and Chemical, Food and Beverages, Mining, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” presents an elaborate analysis with prime emphasis on key industry insights.

According to the present axial flow pump market trends, the mini watt axial flow pump segment will earn a high axial flow pump market share with respect to type. This is because of the high demand from various end user segments, further attributed to the technological advancements in the past few years.

Highlights of the Report:

360-degree overview of the market with base and forecast figure, and CAGR

Important drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

List of significant players in the axial flow pump market

Key Industry developments and their impact on the market

Detailed segmentation of the market and names of leading segment

Interesting industry insights

Other axial flow pump market trends

Some of the keyaxial flow pump market manufacturers include:

Thomas and Associates "The Pump Specialists"

Holland Pump Company

Hebei Zidong Pump Industry Co., Ltd.

GRUNDFOS

PumpWrxs and Controls

MWI Pumps

JeffPro Fluid Solutions - Pumps and Packaged Pump Systems

Ruthman Companies

Patterson Pump Company

Brehnor Pumps (Pty) Ltd

Huayang Intelligent Pumps

Sintech Pumps

Emile Egger and Cie SA

Flowmore Limited

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market with Increasing Agricultural Cultivation Activities

On a geographical basis, the global axial flow pump market is categorized into five major regions, namely Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. These regions are further sub-categorized into countries. Among these, a dominant axial flow pump market share has been earned by Asia Pacific on account of the rise in agricultural cultivation activities and a surge in exploration activities in the region. India and China are dominating the industrial and agricultural sectors in the region and are thus the major nations promoting the regional axial flow pump market growth.

Rise in Oil Field Exploration Activities Worldwide to Promote Growth

The most significant factor boosting the axial flow pump market growth is the increasing investments made in wastewater management. In addition to this, the rise in oil field activities is likely to help attract high axial flow pump market revenue in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the rapid rate of industrialization and urbanization worldwide is prognosticated to help augment the overall axial flow pump market growth in the coming years.

However, the inefficiency caused by viscous fluids while operating pumps may hamper the axial flow pump market size in the forecast period. This, coupled with the difficulty faced by these pumps to function under high pressure, may also restrict the axial flow pump market growth in the future.

Merger and Acquisition Strategies Adopted by Players will Bode Well for Players

Major axial flow pump market vendors are focusing on the development of new products to gain traction. Moreover, companies are also entering into strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, and others to make their mark in the top list and toughen the competition for other players.

Some of the key industry developments in the axial flow pumpmarket are:

February 2019 The leading designer and manufacturer of axial and centrifugal flow pump, namely Rheinhutte Pumpen Group, were acquired by ITT by an agreement announced in February this year. This agreement will help promote the presence of ITT in the European nations with a range of expanded products and further enhance the manufacturing, engineering, pump, channel, and testing capabilities of the overall axial flow pump market in the region.

April 2019 -Zehnder Pumpen GmbH, A German pump producing company, was acquired by SFA Group in April. This acquisition is anticipated to help multiply the sale of the pump, especially in Germany. Besides this, this strategy will also help to increase the global presence of the company by taking help from 60 distributors worldwide.

Major Table of Content for Axial Flow Pump Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Axial Flow Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Axial Flow Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Axial Flow Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Axial Flow Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Axial Flow Pump Market analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Axial Flow Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

