Ortho Cresol is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.

The research covers the current market size of the Ortho Cresol market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline ofKey players/manufacturers:

Sasol

Atul

LANXESS

SABIC

RÜTGERS Group

Deepak Novochem Technologies

Nantong Xingchen Synthetic

JFE Chemical

Nippon Steel and Sumikin Chemical

Juye Runjia Chemical

Nanjing Datang Chemical

Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

Yueyang Xingchang,

Scope Of The Report :

Ortho Cresol is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2017, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2017, 26138 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.The worldwide market for Ortho Cresol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2020.This report focuses on the Ortho Cresol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.S

Report further studies the Ortho Cresol market development status and future trend across the world. Also, it splits Ortho Cresol market by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Extraction Process

Synthesis Process

Major Applications are as follows:

Resin

Herbicides

Disinfectant

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Ortho Cresol in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Ortho Cresol market report provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the Ortho Cresol market size and the growth rate in 2024?

What are the main key factors driving the global Ortho Cresol market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Ortho Cresol market?

Which Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the global Ortho Cresol market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Ortho Cresol?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Ortho Cresol market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Ortho Cresol market?

