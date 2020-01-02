This Global Fatty Amines Market Report provides the latest Trends of 2020-2025, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth, including market size, volume and value, as well as forecast estimation for global Fatty Amines market share, revenue, and CAGR.

Fatty Amines Market report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Fatty Amines Industry. This report accurately estimates market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that indicate the growth of regional markets.

Fatty AminesMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

AkzoNobel

Evonik Industries

Global Amines

Lonza

Solvay

Kao Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman International LLC

Indo Amines Ltd

KLK Oleo

Fatty amines are the nitrogen derivatives of alcohols, fatty acids, and olefins, manufactured from natural sources, petrochemical raw materials, and fats and oils. Fatty amines are cationic surface-active compounds, which adhere to surfaces by either chemical or physical bonds. Commercial products are manufactured using fatty amines as reactive intermediates. In terms of type, the global fatty amines market is segmented as primary fatty amines, secondary fatty amines, and tertiary fatty amines.

Tertiary fatty amines are processed using nickel and cobalt catalysts within the pressure range of 7-14 (bar) and temperatures between 302°F and 446°F. The tertiary fatty amines segment is witnessing growth because they are extensively used as corrosion inhibitors and lubricant additives. The segment will continue to grow during the estimated period due to their growing adoption as a sanitizing agent, fabric softeners, and organoclays by various end users in the fatty amines ethoxylates market.

The water treatment plants highly depend on amines such as hydrazine to inhibit corrosion. The demand for fatty amines is high in water treatment plants that have a high alkaline level. Fatty amines are used in large-sized wastewater treatment plants to treat industrial wastewater and sludge. They play a crucial role in minimizing waste in wastewater treatment facilities across the globe.

The global Fatty Amines market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fatty Amines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fatty Amines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Fatty Amines in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Fatty Amines manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Fatty Amines Market Segment by Type covers:

Tertiary Fatty Amines

Primary Fatty Amines

Secondary Fatty Amines

Fatty Amines Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Water Treatment

Agro-Chemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Asphalt Additives

Anti-Cracking

Other

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Fatty Amines market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Fatty Amines market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Fatty Amines market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Fatty Amines

1.1 Definition of Fatty Amines

1.2 Fatty Amines Segment by Type

1.3 Fatty Amines Segment by Applications

1.4 Global Fatty Amines Overall Market

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Fatty Amines

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fatty Amines

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Fatty Amines

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Fatty Amines

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Fatty Amines Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Fatty Amines

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Fatty Amines Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Fatty Amines Revenue Analysis

4.3 Fatty Amines Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Fatty Amines Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Fatty Amines Production by Regions

5.2 Fatty Amines Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Fatty Amines Market Analysis

5.4 Europe Fatty Amines Market Analysis

5.5 China Fatty Amines Market Analysis

5.6 Japan Fatty Amines Market Analysis

5.7 Southeast Asia Fatty Amines Market Analysis

5.8 India Fatty Amines Market Analysis

6 Fatty Amines Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Fatty Amines Production by Type

6.2 Global Fatty Amines Revenue by Type

6.3 Fatty Amines Price by Type

7 Fatty Amines Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Fatty Amines Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Fatty Amines Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Fatty Amines Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Company 1

8.1.1 Company 1 Fatty Amines Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Company 1 Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Company 1 Fatty Amines Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Fatty Amines Market

9.1 Global Fatty Amines Market Trend Analysis

9.2 Fatty Amines Regional Market Trend

9.3 Fatty Amines Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Fatty Amines Market Trend (Application)and many more chapters

