A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Juvenile Products Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Juvenile Products market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Juvenile Products competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (China), Artsana Group (Italy), Dorel Industries Inc. (Canada), Britax Child Safety, Inc. (United Kingdom), Combi USA, Inc. (United States), Stokke (Norway), Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Peg Perego (Italy), Takata Corporation (Japan) and ERGO Baby, Inc. (United States).

Juvenile products are the products designed for residential use by infants and children under 12 years of age such as a bassinet, booster seat, changing pad, floor playmat, highchair, highchair pad, infant bouncer, infant carrier, infant seat, infant swing, infant walker, nursing pad and many others. These products are manufactured under strict government rules and regulations in order to avoid any health issues to the infants and children. Design, mechanical hazards, and chemical analysis are among the many factors that are assessed by juvenile product manufacturers.



Market Drivers

High Demand for Durable Juvenile Products

Rise in the Disposable Income of the People in Developing Countries

Increased Marketing and Promotional Activities by the Manufacturers

Market Trend

Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products

Restraints

High Cost of the Raw Materials Used In Juvenile Products

Opportunities

Growing Population in Developing Regions Such As China and India

Growth in the Juvenile Product Industry

Robust Increase in Distribution Channels

Challenges

Stringent Safety Requirements

Availability of the Low Quality Products in Cheaper Rates

Competitive Landscape:



Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled are Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (China), Artsana Group (Italy), Dorel Industries Inc. (Canada), Britax Child Safety, Inc. (United Kingdom), Combi USA, Inc. (United States), Stokke (Norway), Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Peg Perego (Italy), Takata Corporation (Japan) and ERGO Baby, Inc. (United States).



Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

- Juvenile Products Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type Infant Walkers, Carriages and Strollers, Hand-held Infant Carriers, Bassinets and Cradles, Toddler Beds, Full-Size Cribs, Play Yards/Play Pens/Non-Full-Size Baby Cribs, Bunk Beds, Other] (Historical & Forecast)

- Juvenile Products Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application Infants, Children (Historical & Forecast)

Juvenile Products Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Distribution Channel (Maternity & Childcare Store, Brand Store, Supermarket, Online (Historical & Forecast)

Juvenile Products Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Age Group (0~1 year, 2~4 year, 5~7 year, >8 year (Historical & Forecast)

- Juvenile Products Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

- Juvenile Products Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

- Juvenile Products Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)



To comprehend Global Juvenile Products market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Juvenile Products market is analyzed across major global regions. Advance Market Analytics also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

