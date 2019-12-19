Plant-based Beverages Industry 2020 Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the market.

Plant-based Beverages Market 2020 report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and supports decision-makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Plant-based Beverages market report assesses key opportunities in Food, Beverage and Tobacco, Food Products, Meats sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Plant-based Beverages industry. The market research report is intended to be helpful for the key executive (CEO and COO), potential investors, manufacturers, strategy growth managers, and research institutes in the Plant-based Beverage industry.

Industry researcher project The Plant-based Beverages market was valued at USD 7.64 Billion and CAGR of 10.82% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing popularity of organic plant-based beverages.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the health benefits of plant-based beverages.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuating prices of raw materials and rising penetration of new naive players.

Global Plant-based Beverages Market: About this market

Plant-based beverages are healthy and low in calories and primarily include variants such as milk, smoothies, and nogs. Researchers plant-based beverages industry market analysis considers sales from almond, soy, coconut, and other sources. Our analysis also considers the sales of plant-based beverages in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the almond segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing awareness about the health benefits of almond-based beverages, product innovation, and new product launches will play a significant role in the almond segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global plant-based beverages market report also looks at factors such as frequent product launches, health benefits of plant-based beverages, increasing lactose intolerant population and rising veganism. However, an increasing number of product recalls, fluctuating prices of raw materials and rising penetration of new naive players, stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the plant-based beverages industry over the forecast period.

Plant-based Beverages Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global Plant-based Beverages Market: Overview

Health benefits of plant-based beverages

Growing awareness about the health benefits of consuming plant-based beverages, such as soy milk, almond milk, pea-based beverages, rice milk, coconut-based beverages, and oat milk, is a major driver, which is estimated to positively impact the growth of the global plant-based beverages market during the forecast period. Plant-based protein in plant-based beverages offers a plethora of health benefits such as it acts as a source of building blocks that promote the growth of healthy tissues and muscles. Such benefits will lead to the expansion of the global plant-based beverages market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of organic plant-based beverages

The demand and popularity of organic food and beverages, including plant-based beverages, are rising globally. Consumers are preferring organic plant-based beverages to the conventional ones because the former is healthier in nature and is sourced from better quality natural ingredients. Therefore, the majority of vendors are incorporating USDA-certified organic and non-GMO ingredients in their plant-based beverages. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global plant-based beverages market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global plant-based beverages market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plant-based beverages manufacturers, that include Blue Diamond Growers, Califia Farms LP, Danone SA, The Coca-Cola Co., and Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.

Also, the plant-based beverages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Plant-based Beverages market size.

The report splits the global Plant-based Beverages market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region. The Plant-based Beverages Market report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Plant-based Beverages market space are-

Blue Diamond Growers, Califia Farms LP, Danone SA, The Coca-Cola Co., and Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

2020 Influencing Factors of Market:

Market Environment:- 2020 Government Policies, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Market Size:- Global Size in 2023, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Market Growth, and Growth Rate.

You May Check Our Other Report -

