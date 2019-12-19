NEWS »»»
Plant-based Beverages Industry 2020 Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the market.
Plant-based Beverages Market 2020 report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and supports decision-makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Plant-based Beverages market report assesses key opportunities in Food, Beverage and Tobacco, Food Products, Meats sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Plant-based Beverages industry. The market research report is intended to be helpful for the key executive (CEO and COO), potential investors, manufacturers, strategy growth managers, and research institutes in the Plant-based Beverage industry.
Industry researcher project The Plant-based Beverages market was valued at USD 7.64 Billion and CAGR of 10.82% during the period 2020-2023.
“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing popularity of organic plant-based beverages.”
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the health benefits of plant-based beverages.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuating prices of raw materials and rising penetration of new naive players.
Global Plant-based Beverages Market: About this market
Plant-based beverages are healthy and low in calories and primarily include variants such as milk, smoothies, and nogs. Researchers plant-based beverages industry market analysis considers sales from almond, soy, coconut, and other sources. Our analysis also considers the sales of plant-based beverages in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the almond segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing awareness about the health benefits of almond-based beverages, product innovation, and new product launches will play a significant role in the almond segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global plant-based beverages market report also looks at factors such as frequent product launches, health benefits of plant-based beverages, increasing lactose intolerant population and rising veganism. However, an increasing number of product recalls, fluctuating prices of raw materials and rising penetration of new naive players, stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the plant-based beverages industry over the forecast period.
Plant-based Beverages Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -
Global Plant-based Beverages Market: Overview
Competitive Landscape
Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Plant-based Beverages market size.
The report splits the global Plant-based Beverages market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region. The Plant-based Beverages Market report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis.
Key vendors operating in 2020 Plant-based Beverages market space are-
Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.
2020 Influencing Factors of Market:
Plant-based Beverages Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:
