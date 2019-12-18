The Abrasive Paper market research report gives valuable information on the global Industry chain, offering vast growth opportunities across developing as well as developed economies. Also, the Abrasive Paper Market could benefit from the increased Abrasive Paper demand to bring down the cost of treatment across the globe.

Sand paper or abrasive paper is generic names used for a type of coated abrasive that consists of sheets of paper with abrasive material glued to one face. Despite the use of the names neither sand nor glass are now used in the manufacture of these products as they have been replaced by other abrasives. Sand Paper is produced in different grit sizes and is used to remove small amounts of material from surfaces, either to make them smoother (for example, in painting and wood finishing), to remove a layer of material (such as old paint), or sometimes to make the surface rougher (for example, as a preparation for gluing).

At present, the global market is dominated by Europe and China. China is the world's largest production area. In 2016, China hold 30.19% of the global share of production. However, China's products prices are relatively low. At the same time, China's products are relatively low-end. High-end products are mainly occupied by manufacturers in Europe and the United

States. At present, China is the world's major exporting countries. Southeast Asia and India import Chinese products. Europe is the world's second largest production area.

The worldwide market for Abrasive Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 2640 million US$ in 2024, from 2050 million US$ in 2019,according to a new study.

List of theTop Key Playersof Abrasive Paper Market:

Saint-Gobain

Klingspor

3M

Mirka

Hermes

SIA

Ekamant

Nihon Kenshi

Gator

Sankyo-Rikagaku

Deerfos

Keystone

Carborundum Universal

Uneeda

Kovax

Awuko

Tung Jinn

TOA-Sankyo

Malani

Taiyo Kenmazai

Dongguan Golden Sun

Luxin High-tech

Fengmang Group

Hubei Yuli

Changzhou Kingcattle

Shandong Boss Abrasive

Guangdong Little Sun

Hubei Pagoda Abrasive

Abrasive Paper Market Segment by Type covers:

Dry-SP

Wet-SP

Others

Abrasive Paper Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Wood

Metal

Varnishing

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

