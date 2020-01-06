In Thermoplastic Composites market report, Global competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Thermoplastic composites refer to composite materials made of thermoplastic resin reinforced with long fiber, short fiber and continuous fiber. A thermoplastic plastic is a polymer that becomes pliable or moldable above a specific temperature and solidifies upon cooling. The fibers are usually glass, carbon, and aramid. The thermoplastic resin is usually PA, PP, PBT, PPEK, PEKK, PPA, PPS, PSU, etc. Thermoplastic composites are commonly used in aerospace/aviation/aviation, automotive, marine, consumer goods, electrical and electronics.

Thermoplastic Composites Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

BASF

Lanxess

DSM

SABIC

PolyOne

DuPont

Solvay

RTP

Celanese

Toray

TenCate

Teijin Limited

Kingfa Science and Technology

Genius

China is the dominate producer of thermoplastic composites, the production was 2041 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 30.55% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 29.41% and North America, with the production market share of 27.24%. China has the highest production CARG of 7.67% from 2012 to 2016. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

Leading players in Thermoplastic Composites industry are BASF, Lanxess, DSM, SABIC, PolyOne, DuPont and Solvay. BASF is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 8.93% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 25.51% production share of the market in 2016.

Market by Types:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Market by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace/Aviation

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Oil and gas

Medical

Other

