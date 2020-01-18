Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

New research report on "Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market" 2019-2024 is a proficient and in-depth research offers an summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the Additive Manufacturing and Materials market. Additive Manufacturing and Materials market report on the world's major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions.

Scope of the Report:

Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is a technology which creates objects, as it offers a plethora of opportunities in production, design, and performance of novel architectural forms, construction systems, and materials.

Market Overview:

The Global Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market was valued USD 12.79 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With rapid advancements in material compositions, such as, polymers and metals, additive manufacturing technology is evolving from being a prototyping tool to a functional part of fabrication.

The decreased prices of additive manufacturing-based machines, coupled with growing expertize and awareness, have increased the availability and demand for this technology.

The growing demand for lightweight, fast, and fuel-efficient vehicles in countries, such as, Germany, Japan, and China, have fueled the growth of the metal additive manufacturing sector.

The increased investments in the RandD of improved software and technology, coupled with the introduction of new combinations of printing materials, are expected to spur the development of new equipment and applications, thereby bolstering the growth of the additive manufacturing market.

Additive Manufacturing and Materials market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period.

Top Key Players of Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Report Are:

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

EnvisionTEC GmbH

EOS GmbH

Exone Company

Mcor Technologies Ltd

Materialise NV

Optomec Inc.

Stratasys Ltd

Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Market Trends:



Automotive to Hold a Significant Share



In the automotive industry, additive manufacturing is used to design components like, engines and their various components. It provides the precision and finishing needed for smaller parts for their functioning and spatial requirements.



Innovative and tool-less additive manufacturing techniques have provided a new approach to tackle the challenges faced by the automotive industries. The techniques allow for maximum design freedom, while creating complex, yet lightweight components for the industry.



Furthermore, autonomous and electric vehicles are expected to lead the automotive sector in the future. With this, 3D printed electric car will be ready for mass production as the technology has already made its way into the market.



Considering all the additive manufacturing applications, which are aimed at improving the precision and finishing of the products and the need for increasing efficiency, additive manufacturing is likely to dominate the entire market in the automotive industry during the forecast period.



North America to Hold Major Share



North America is expected to hold a major share as the adoption of 3D printing in the region has been strong, as industry and academic institutions are implementing 3D printing at a steady rate. The adoption of additive manufacturing by firms produces various economic benefits as it lowers production costs, improves production efficiency, and contributes to revenue generation of the North American organizations and businesses. However, the growing demand for additive manufacturing in emerging economies such as India, Japan and China is reflecting higher growth, due to which Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit higher growth over the forecast period.





Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important RandD (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in Additive Manufacturing and Materials Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Additive Manufacturing and Materials Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Additive Manufacturing and Materials Devices by analyzing trends?

Detailed TOC of Additive Manufacturing and Materials Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Industry Policies

4.5 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.6 Market Drivers

4.6.1 New And Improved Technologies To Drive Product Customization

4.6.2 Demand For Lightweight Construction In Automotive And Aerospace Industries

4.7 Market Restraints

4.7.1 Concerns Over Intellectual Property Protection



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Stereo Lithography

5.1.2 Fused Deposition Modelling

5.1.3 Laser Sintering

5.1.4 Binder Jetting Printing

5.1.5 Other Technologies

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Other End Users

5.3 By Material

5.3.1 Plastic

5.3.2 Metals

5.3.3 Ceramics

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 UK

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Israel

5.4.5.4 South Africa

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3D Systems Corporation

6.1.2 Arcam AB

6.1.3 EnvisionTEC GmbH

6.1.4 EOS GmbH

6.1.5 Exone Company

6.1.6 Mcor Technologies Ltd

6.1.7 Materialise NV

6.1.8 Optomec Inc.

6.1.9 Stratasys Ltd



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

