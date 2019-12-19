Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Satellite Bus Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Satellite Bus Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Satellite Bus. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Thales Group (France), Airbus S.A.S (Netherlands), China Academy of Space Technology (China), Israel Aerospace Ltd. (Israel), Boeing (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States) and Mitsubishi (Japan).

A satellite bus or spacecraft bus is defined as a general model on which multiple-production satellite spacecraft are often based out. The bus is the infrastructure of the spacecraft, usually providing locations for the payload (typically space experiments or instruments).These buses are used for complex and high precision space missions like navigation, remote sensing, maritime & transportation management, disaster management, space & earth observation, telecommunications, and military intelligence, among others. Further, the increase in the development of satellites and rapid technological advancement in spacecraft technologies is diving the global satellite bus market.



Market Trend

Migration of Satellites to Geostationary Orbits and Evolutionary Change in Satellite Structure

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Nano Satellite and Micro-Satellites in Various Applications, Increasing Demand for Satellite Aided Warfare and Cost Reduction in Satellite Launch

Opportunities

Rapid Increase in Small Satellites and Owing to Technological Innovations and Recent Advancements in Spacecraft Design and Propulsion Technology Coupled With Growing Space Exploration Missions



The Global Satellite Bus is segmented by following Product Types:

Small Satellite (1-500kg) (Nanosatellite, Microsatellite, Minisatellite), Medium Satellite (501-2,500kg), Large Satellite (>2,500kg)



Major applications/end-users industry are:

Earth Observation & Meteorology, Communication, Scientific Research & Exploration, Surveillance & Security, Mapping & Navigation, Navigation



Subsytem: Physical Structures, Attitude and orbit control system, Thermal control subsystem, Electric power subsystem, Command and Telemetry Subsystem



Top Players in the Market are: Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Thales Group (France), Airbus S.A.S (Netherlands), China Academy of Space Technology (China), Israel Aerospace Ltd. (Israel), Boeing (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States) and Mitsubishi (Japan)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

