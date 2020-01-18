Global Biodegradable Packaging Market 2019 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Biodegradable Packaging industry. This report studies the Biodegradable Packaging market size by players, regions, product types and end industries.

New research report on “Biodegradable Packaging Market” 2019-2024 is a proficient and in-depth research offers an summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the Biodegradable Packaging market. Biodegradable Packaging market report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions. Biodegradable Packaging market report offers an extensive analysis of Biodegradable Packaging industry to guide market players, new entrants and investors to get opinion of Biodegradable Packaging industry.

Scope of the Report:

Biodegradable refers to the ability of materials to break down and return to nature. In order for packaging products or materials to qualify as biodegradable, they must completely break down and decompose into natural elements within a short time after disposal, typically in a year or less.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999674

Market Overview:

The biodegradable packaging market was valued at USD 85.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 119.3 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Biodegradable packaging solutions are increasingly finding applications in a wide variety of industries due to their low environmental impact and high demand. Biodegradable packaging made from renewable resources decreases dependence on petroleum and reduces the amount of waste material, while still yielding a product that provides benefits similar to traditional plastics.

Rising consumer awareness regarding the environmental impact of packaging products and a willingness to replace packaging materials by alternatives with a lower carbon footprint (or made from renewable resources) are the main drivers for the development and the use of these materials.

Recyclability is expected to be the greatest challenge, as more and more companies, which use packaging products, are focusing on recyclable and reusable packaging.

The US-based Kroger Co. (which orders about 6 billion bags each year and is one of the largest grocery chains in the country) announced in 2018 that it will go plastic-bag free at all of its nearly 2,800 stores by 2025. The company serves almost 9 million people daily through two dozen different grocery chains. This is expected to drive the demand for biodegradable packaging (non-plastic).

Biodegradable Packaging market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Biodegradable Packaging market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Top Key Players of Biodegradable Packaging Market Report Are:

Tetra Pak International SA

Plastic Suppliers Inc.

Kruger Inc.

Amcor Limited

Mondi PLC

Biopac Limited

International Paper Company

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Bemis Company Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Klabin SA

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Biodegradable Packaging Market Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Biodegradable Packaging Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999674

Key Market Trends:



Beverage Packaging to be One of the Most Significant Applications



An estimated number of 700,000 bottles are being littered every day in the United Kingdom alone, according to the Environmental Audit Committee. Such statistics indicate the serious need for biodegradable packaging solutions for beverages.

Companies in the beverages market, like PepsiCo, have been using recyclable PET bottles for their beverages. PepsiCo’s recyclable PET bottles account for 30% of packaging volume in North America, and 7% globally. However, high manufacturing costs are likely to restrain the practice of using recyclable PET for beverage packaging across developing regions, like India.

Due to the emerging demand for eco-friendly packaging in the beverage industry across Europe, US-based Crown Holdings Inc. has opened a new facility in Jakarta, Indonesia. Considering the country’s robust economic growth and sizable population, such eco-friendly initiatives offer significant potential for biodegradable beverage packaging.



United States to Account for the Largest Share in North America



In the United States, the rising awareness among consumers and favorable regulations from the government are expected to drive the demand for biodegradable packaging over the forecast period.

Notably, food wastage in the country is one of the primary reasons for increasing customer awareness. For instance, The New York Times stated that approximately 60 million metric ton of food is wasted in the United States every year, which not only has negative impact on the environment but also contributes to the economic burden. Due to the aforementioned factors, the consumers are being aware of the food wastage, owing to which they are moving toward non-perishable food, which stay fresh for a long time.

With increasing demand for biodegradable packaging from food chains, such as McDonald’s, who are planning to use 100% sustainable packaging by 2025, manufacturers are choosing to use these opportunities to build consumer trust by proactively addressing the environmental issues than resisting to change. Furthermore, it also creates an immense opportunity for the biodegradable packaging manufacturers to penetrate the market and garner a higher market share.





Biodegradable Packaging Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important RandD (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in Biodegradable Packaging Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Biodegradable Packaging Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Biodegradable Packaging Devices by analyzing trends?

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) -https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999674

Detailed TOC of Biodegradable Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Conscientious Population

4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Growing Investments for Non-biodegradable and Recyclable Packaging Solutions

4.4.2 Lack of Supply of Bio-plastics and Related Materials

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.1.1 Starch-Based Plastics

5.1.1.2 Cellulose-Based Plastics

5.1.1.3 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.1.1.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

5.1.1.5 Other Plastics

5.1.2 Paper

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Beverage

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Personal/Homecare

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Tetra Pak International SA

6.1.2 Plastic Suppliers Inc.

6.1.3 Kruger Inc.

6.1.4 Amcor Limited

6.1.5 Mondi PLC

6.1.6 Biopac Limited

6.1.7 International Paper Company

6.1.8 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

6.1.9 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.10 DS Smith PLC

6.1.11 Klabin SA

6.1.12 Rengo Co. Ltd.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

-Global Respiratory Devices Market Revenue 2019 | Remarkable Growth Factors with Industry Size and Share, New Innovations of Leading Players and Forecast till 2024

-Semiconductor Packaging Market Size 2019, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024 Industry Research.co

-Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market 2019 | Prominent Factors by Industry Size, Share, Business Development Plans, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Biodegradable Packaging Market 2019 Valuable Industry Status by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Industry Research.co