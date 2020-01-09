This Distributed Antenna Systems Market share study of the top industry players along with strategic recommendations for the new aspirants. It also provides Market Trends (Drivers, strategies Constraints, acquisitions & mergers, Opportunities, and Distributed Antenna Systems market footprint).

Market Overview

The distributed antenna systems (DAS) market is expected a CAGR of 11%, during the forecast period (2019 - 2024). The developments in communication technology that have led to the evolution of high-speed connectivity, lesser power consuming network devices, and more substantial connectivity coverage have boosted the market for the DAS systems in the market.

- The DAS has helped industries overcome a lot of shortcomings when it comes to internet connectivity and high bandwidth. This is the reason why it is finding further acceptance in various other regions and industries as well.

- One of the major factors for the penetration of DAS has been the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity everywhere. As technology has proved to be cost-effective, even the governments across the globe have been proactively deploying this antenna system.

- Some of the advantages that are driving the demand for DAS are better-defined coverage, fewer coverage holes, same coverage using lower overall power, as well as individual antennas which do not need to be as high as a single antenna for the equivalent coverage.

- In the United States, especially in Las Vegas, in-building DAS has become the focus of many of the Las Vegas resorts and venues to keep their customers connected to the outside world. Similar developments are expected to follow in other regions in places that have high commercial value and want increased customer footfall with better connectivity options.

Scope of the Report

The DAS is a network of antennas spaced apart from each other that are connected to a familiar source. Using this feature, DAS will provide wireless or radio coverage within a given area. It can be deployed in densely populated areas like malls and provide high bandwidth without the need to install micro or small cells. Security, health care, and building communication are among the primary end-user segments driving the market along with the industrial applications.

Key Market Trends

Public Safety DAS to Significantly Drive the Market Growth

- These systems provide wireless service via an antenna system, particularly to buildings, in order to ensure that emergency responders can maintain wireless communications within a building structure and on-the-job in emergency situations. Enabling emergency communication is crucial when it comes to the men and women who are often the first on a scene when it comes to public safety.

- In the case of public safety, DAS design will need to meet the system coverage requirements of both the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) as well as the International Fire Code (IFC). While IFC dictates that 95% of coverage is needed in all areas, NFPA dictates that 99% coverage is required in areas of vital importance, such as those designated by the local fire department.

- With higher deaths due to fires in countries, such as the United States, DAS are expected to witness an increased adoption, owing to the rising significance of public safety.

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Market

- Asia-Pacific is one of the regions where DAS deployment has been increasing in the recent past. In the Indian market, which is one of the major contributors to the market, internet penetration has been on the rise with telecommunications technology upgrades.

- Even the government has intervened to make sure that the telecommunication operators share DAS owned by them so that the customers of all operators can have the threshold bandwidth everywhere and these new technologies have wider adoption in the region.

- The government also suggested the state governments to implement DAS in the hospitals, which have at least 100 beds and malls which cover the minimum area of 25,000 sq. ft. This clearly indicates the governments’ intention to make the high bandwidth technologies successful with its direct impact on the DAS market.

Competitive Landscape

The distributed antenna systems market is highly fragmented due to the increasing mobile data traffic, proliferation of connected devices due to the Internet of Things (IoT), rising need for spectrum efficiency, and growing consumer demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity. Many companies are now entering in to the market with an array of scope. Some of the key players in the market are Anixter Inc., CommScope, PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBK, Corning Inc., and Antenna Products Corporation. Some recent developments in the market include:

- February 2019 - CommScope is collaborating with Nokia to develop passive - active antenna solutions which enable operators around the world to optimize tower space usage, increase cell site capacity, and lay the groundwork for a 5G ready future.

- July 2018 - Comba Telecom Systems announced that it implemented its ComFlex DAS in-building solution (IBS) for a large-scale comprehensive development project in the Philippines, Proscenium at Rockwell.

