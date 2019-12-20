The global privacy management software market is accounted to US$ 521.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 1,585.9 Mn by 2027.

Varying Regulations and Norms in favor of market growth is expected to drive the privacy management software market by 2027



The "Privacy Management Software Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application (Compliance Management, Risk Management, Reporting and Analytics, Others); Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); Industry Vertical (Telecommunication and IT, BFSI, Government and Defense, Others); and Geography" .The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of privacy management software market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant privacy management software providers in the market and their key developments.

Privacy management software Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by application, deployment type, organization size, and industry vertical in privacy management software market is expected to grow US$ 1,585.9 million by 2027 from US$ 521.3 million in 2018 with a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period 2019-2027. The global privacy management software market is witnessing a high growth due to the factors such as growing consciousness towards data privacy among consumers and changing regulations and Norms in favor of market growth. The Asia Pacific region is holding the prominent market share of global privacy management software market during the forecast period. The continuous boost in demand for corporate governance and compliance across the APAC region mainly across China, India, Singapore, and Hong Kong as the concern towards the protection of personal data of the employee as well as the customer in the organization is increasing. The continuous growth in the digitalization, as well as government initiatives for the protection of personal and confidential information across the region, is leading towards the adoption of privacy management software across various organizations.



Some of the remarkable partnership and collaboration in this market are BigID announced its partnership with Immuta, for delivering an integrated solution for the automation of privacy centric data science initiatives.



The global privacy management software market by geography is segmented into four region including north America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe is expected to grow with the highest growth rate, followed by North America and APAC. UK and Germany being two key countries in Europe region which will dominate in privacy management software market in this region and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Some of the key companies operating in privacy management software market across the globe include AvePoint, Inc., BigID, Inc., IBM Corporation, Nymity Inc., OneTrust, LLC, Protiviti Inc., RSA Security LLC, LogicGate, Inc., SureCloud, and TrustArc Inc. among various other leading market players.

