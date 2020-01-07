[2020-2024] In the strategy analysis, Discrete Power Device report gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new competitors or exists competitors in the Discrete Power Device industry. The key countries of Discrete Power Device in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

A discrete power device (or discrete component) is an electronic component with just one circuit element, either passive (resistor, capacitor, inductor, diode) or active (transistor or vacuum tube), other than an integrated circuit. It is an electronic component widely used in automotive and transportation, industrial, consumer, communication and among others. In this report, the transistor, diodes and tryristors are counted.



Infineon Technologies AG accounted for 18.506% of the Global Discrete Power Device market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 9.280%, 7.340% including ON Semiconductor and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. ON Semiconductor climbed to second place, gaining almost six percentage points of share, because of its acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor.



The market for Discrete Power Device divided into five geographic regions: In Europe, total Discrete Power Device accounted for 13.88%. In the North America, total Discrete Power Device accounted for 16.59 %. The market in Asia Pacific Discrete Power Device accounted for 63.11%, in South America 2.89%, and in the Middle East and Africa 3.53%.



The world's largest application of Discrete Power Device is in the Automotive and Transportation sector, accounted for 36.60%, followed by Consumer electronics with 27.01%, Industrial with 19.42% and Communications with 5.34%.



According to this study, over the next five years the Discrete Power Device market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2020. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Discrete Power Device business, shared in Chapter 3.

Discrete Power Devicemarket Top Key Players:

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Vishay Intertechnology

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

ROHM Semiconductor

Nexperia

Microsemi

IXYS Corporation

Discrete Power DeviceProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

By the product type, the Discrete Power Device marketis primarily split into:

Transistor

Diodes

Thyristors

By the end users/application, Discrete Power Device marketreport coversthe following segments:

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Communication

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Discrete Power Device consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Discrete Power Device market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Discrete Power Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Discrete Power Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Discrete Power Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Discrete Power Device Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Discrete Power Device Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Discrete Power Device Segment by Type

2.3 Discrete Power Device Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Discrete Power Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Discrete Power Device Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Discrete Power Device Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Discrete Power Device Consumption by Application

2.4.1 Global Discrete Power Device Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.4.2 Global Discrete Power Device Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.4.3 Global Discrete Power Device Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Discrete Power Device by Players

3.1 Global Discrete Power Device Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Discrete Power Device Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Discrete Power Device Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Discrete Power Device Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Discrete Power Device Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Discrete Power Device Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Discrete Power Device Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Discrete Power Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Discrete Power Device Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

4 Discrete Power Device by Regions

4.1 Discrete Power Device by Regions

4.1.1 Global Discrete Power Device Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Discrete Power Device Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Discrete Power Device Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Discrete Power Device Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Discrete Power Device Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East and Africa Discrete Power Device Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Discrete Power Device Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Discrete Power Device Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Discrete Power Device Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Discrete Power Device Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Discrete Power Device Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Discrete Power Device Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Discrete Power Device Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Discrete Power Device Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Discrete Power Device Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Discrete Power Device Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Discrete Power Device by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Discrete Power Device Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Discrete Power Device Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Discrete Power Device Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Discrete Power Device Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

8 Middle East and Africa

8.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete Power Device by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete Power Device Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete Power Device Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete Power Device Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East and Africa Discrete Power Device Consumption by Application

Continued...

In the end, Discrete Power Device market report undertakes the new project,key development areas, business overview, product specification, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, return analysis, and development trends.The study also presents a round-up of exposures which companies operating in the market and must be avoided in order to enjoy bearable growth through the course of the forecast period.

