Top Players in Fleet Management Software Market are Verizon, Geotab, Trimble, GPS Insight, Omnitracs, Mix Telematics, Fleet Complete, Autotrac, NexTraq, Global Track

The GlobalFleet Management Software Marketis anticipated to gain impetus from the increasing focus on fleet effectiveness. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, the global market was valued at US$ US$ 14,047.6 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 46,584.7 Mn by 2026. In addition to this, the global fleet management software market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 16.52% throughout the forecast period.

Browse Complete Report Details:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/fleet-management-software-market-100893

Top Key Players:

Verizon

Geotab

Trimble

GPS Insight

Omnitracs

Mix Telematics

Fleet Complete

Autotrac

NexTraq

Global Track

In February 2019, Omnitracs, a software company headquartered in Texas, U.S., announced the launch of MilesAhead Drive, Command, and Resolve solution. It will help in the simplification of exhaustive and daily job tasks that the fleet drivers are assigned. The drivers would be able to smoothly access detailed information about specific routes as well as view the data of associated job tasks. In April 2019, Trimble Inc., a renowned California-based developer of unmanned aerial vehicles, receivers, software processing tools, etc., declared that it has teamed up with Cobalt, an IT asset life cycle management firm based in Ohio, to offer Trimble’s fleet mobility clients with the ability to dispose of the old onboard equipment in an environment-friendly manner.

Get PDF Brochure:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fleet-management-software-market-100893

Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Emerging Trends of Market Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors

Key Technological Developments

Industry SWOT Analysis Global Fleet Management Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Component (US$ Mn) Solutions Operations Management Fleet Tracking and Geofencing Routing and Scheduling Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics Performance Management Driver Management Fuel Management Fleet Analytics and Reporting Others Services Professional Services Consulting Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Services Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Fleet Type (US$ Mn) Commercial Fleet Passenger Cars Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts By Deployment (US$ Mn) Cloud On-Premises Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Geography (US$ Mn)



TOC Continued…!

Prominent Software Companies Focus on Strategic Collaborations to Propel the Market

The global fleet management software market is persistently growing due to the increasing usage of electronic logging device, increase in cloud-based fleet management solutions, increasing demand of real-time tracking service, and government regulations.

The increase in the international trade and requirement of operational skills are currently accelerating the growth of global fleet management software market. However, factors such as, compulsory merging of electronic logging devices and usage of wireless technology have also contributed to the market growth.

Speak to Analyst:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fleet-management-software-market-100893

Adoption of Technologically Advanced Software is Likely to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The global fleet management software market is divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Amongst these, North America had procured a revenue US$ 4546.3Mn in 2018. The region is projected to remain dominant in the global fleet management software market during the forecast period, especially in the cloud-based segment. This is likely to occur because of the existence of strong and renowned market players that are present across the U.S. These players have been regularly conducting research and development activities and have also been executing fleet management software tools in numerous private and public companies. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, had obtained a revenue of US$ 2861.9 Mn in 2018. The region is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period due to the investments in small and medium organizations. The investments will in turn, increase the adoption of cloud-based fleet management software that are technologically advanced. In Asia Pacific, developing countries like India and China are anticipated to gain a considerable portion of the global fleet management software market in the coming years.

Related Reports:

Digitization is Driving Global Interchangeable Lens Market at a Moderate CAGR of 2.6%

Global Internet of Things Market Expected to Rise at 24.7% CAGR, Rising Demand for IoT Solutions in BFSI: Fortune Business Insights

POE LED Lighting Market To Reach 544.8 Million units by 2026, Advent of Smart Technology in Lighting to Promote Growth

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Fleet Management Software Market Size & Share, Regional Demand, Future Scope, Challenges, Key Players, Business Development Opportunity and Forecast to 2026