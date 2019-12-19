Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Global Industry Forecasts Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, and Key Regions Analysis Available at Fortune Business Insights

Rising demand for novel therapeutics among aging population will enable growth in the Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled “Glaucoma Therapeutics: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026.” According to the report, in 2018 the global market was worth US$ 6273.5 Mn. However, the global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% and reach US$ 10,091 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also classifies the market on the basis of various segments.

Prostaglandins to Remain Dominant among Drug Class Through Forecast Period

In terms of drug class, prostaglandins are the most widely used medication. Additionally, in 2018 the prostaglandins segment was dominating the global glaucoma therapeutics market. The segment accounted for 40.2% of the global market in 2018. Prostaglandins are forecast to dominate the global market during the forecast period as well. Higher efficiency to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) and minimal risk of side effects associated with the drugs are a few factors aiding the expansion of the prostaglandins segment.

Key Segmentation

By Drug Class

Beta Blockers

Prostaglandins

Latanoprost

Bimatoprost

Travoprost

Others

Alpha Adrenergic Agonists

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

Combination Drugs

Others

By Disease Indication

Open Angle Glaucoma

Angle Closure Glaucoma

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Key players leading the global surgical robots market include

Novartis AG

Allergan

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck and Co., Inc.

Bausch and Lomb Incorporated

Teva Pharmaceutical Industry

Inotek Pharmaceuticals.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Table of content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Prevalence of Glaucoma by major countries

4.2 Recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions

4.3 Pipeline analysis

4.4 Reimbursement scenario by key countries

4.5 Regulatory scenario for key countries

