Depyrogenation tunnels are used in pharmaceutical filling lines to sterilize glass containers before they are aseptically filled. These tunnels use unidirectional hot air at temperatures up to 600° F (350° C) and can be used to sterilize and depyrogenate glass vials, ampoules, and cartridges, In the next five years, the global production of depyrogenation tunnels will maintain a 3%-6% annual growth rate, production is expected to beyond 3400 units in 2020, the average operating rate will remain at 70% to 90%.



Although sales of depyrogenation tunnels brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the depyrogenation tunnels field hastily.



The Depyrogenation Tunnels market was valued at 400 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 440 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Depyrogenation Tunnels.

Bosch

IMA

B+S

Romaco

Steriline

PennTech

Optima (Inova)

TRUKING

CHINASUN

JIANGSU YONGHE

SIEG

TOTAL-PACKING

Heated Air Circulating Depyrogenation Tunnels

Infrared Radiant Depyrogenation Tunnels

Ampoules

Penicillin bottle

Syringes

Others

