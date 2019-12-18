The medical tourism market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such availability of cheaper treatment options, increasing number of surgeries like dental, cosmetic, fertility and others and availability of skilled medical professionals at a lower price in the market during the forecast period. However ethical concerns and legal issues and risks of acquiring regional infectious disease are some of the factors hampering the market growth.

Medical Tourism refers to where people from one country travel to another country to receive medical, treatment. People travel for medical care because of affordability, better access to care or a higher level of quality of care. “Domestic Medical Tourism” is where people who live in one country travel to another city, region or state to receive better medical treatment or greater care than they would have in their own home city. Medical tourism most often is for surgeries, like cardiovascular, cosmetic and others. However patients also travel for dental tourism or fertility tourism purposes. People with rare conditions may travel to countries where the treatment is better understood. However, almost all types of health care are available, including psychiatry, alternative medicine, convalescent care and even burial services.

Key Competitors In Market areBumrungrad International Hospital, Samitivej Hospitals, Bangkok Hospital Group, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Hamad Medical Corporation, Asklepios Kliniken Gmbh, Sunway Medical Centre, Yanhee International Hospital, Asian Heart Institute

The “Global Medical tourism Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical tourism market with detailed market segmentation by treatment type and geography. The global medical tourism market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading medical tourism market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Medical Tourism Market to 2027 Global Analysis and Forecasts By Treatment Type (Dental Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Other Treatments)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

