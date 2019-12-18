Las Vegas, NV - (NewMediaWire (https://www.newmediawire.com)) - December 18, 2019 - One World Pharma Inc. (OTCQB:OWPC),“OWP,” a fully licensed pure-play cannabis and hemp ingredient producer in Colombia was identified by an article in U.S. News & World Report as one of '7 Marijuana Stocks to Grow in 2020.” The story was the featured report on U.S. News and World Report's popular “Money” section. (see article here (http://nmw.bz/kcTC).)

U.S. News & World Report is an American media company that publishes news, opinion, consumer advice, rankings, and analysis since 1933.

An excerpt from the article:

“One World Pharma, a Las Vegas-based licensed cannabis and hemp producer which cultivates and grows them in Popayan, Colombia, is an opportunity that investors should keep an eye out for, Michael Berger says. The company recently received a quota for 2020 production of THC, a main psychoactive compound in marijuana, in Colombia and is among the first companies to be issued an amount. “The Latin American market represents an attractive opportunity due to the economics associated with the production of cannabis,” he says. “Following the issuance of government licenses, the company is positioned to record strong growth in 2020.”

“We are pleased to be recognized in an article like this in a publication that people often look to for insight as to business and the markets,” stated Brian Moore, President, One World Pharma. “Our team has worked very hard to execute the One World mission, to assemble the necessary licenses, technology and relationships to pursue the Colombian opportunity.”

“We too are very excited about what 2020 may hold for One World Pharma,” added Moore.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, risks related to operating in Colombia, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting One World Pharma, please refer to the Company's Current Report on 8-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 12, 2019, which is available at www.sec.gov (http://nmw.bz/mreB). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

One World Pharma Company Contact:

Mimi Tekabe

One World Pharma Inc.

1.800.605.3210

www.oneworldpharma.com (http://nmw.bz/VCpa)

One World Pharma Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media

[email protected]

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com (http://nmw.bz/YubK)