Global Stationary Oxygen Concentrators Market Research Report 2020 provides the market size information, in-depth analysis along with competitive insights and segmentation.

Global "Stationary Oxygen Concentrators Market" research report 2020 provides deep idea into the market dynamics and overall development of industry.

Stationary oxygen concentrator markets at $725.5 million market in 2016 are set to become a $1.2 billion market in 2023. Steady growth is anticipated because the portable units will still need a stationary unit to deliver continuous flow for sleeping Stationary market will be in existence throughout the forecast period. Growth is a result of new competitors in the market, demand for the smaller lighter technology by patients, and the market need by for stationary devices at home even as portable devices provide greater mobility support for older people.

About Stationary Oxygen Concentrators Market:

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the aging population worldwide needs homecare oxygen treatment. Older people develop COPD and other respiratory conditions where oxygen is able to improve the quality of the life in a dramatic manner. Stationary oxygen devices provide continuous flow, often at 5LPM liters per minute to serve patients that need to be on oxygen. The need for these continuous flow rates night and day continue to drive sales of stationary oxygen concentrator units.

Stationary oxygen concentrators are needed for night use by patients on portable oxygen concentrators during the day. People on oxygen wish to continue usual activities, the portable devices are useful for that during the day. Distributors are concentrated on determining which stationary oxygen concentrator supports patient lifestyle.

Major factors driving the market for stationary oxygen concentrators include its ability to provide oxygen under all circumstances.

The worldwide aging population.

An increase in the number of people with COPD and other respiratory diseases.

Advantages of newer stationary oxygen concentrator devices are that they weigh less

Advantages of newer stationary oxygen concentrator devices are that are somewhat quieter than the older units, and are easy to use.

They are generally affordable but reimbursement drives markets.

There has been a quantum improvement in the home based stationary oxygen concentrator technology. Less weight, more power are the characteristics of the new stationary units. The huge jump in technology is illustrated by the effectiveness of the devices in providing improved patient lifestyle.

Stationary concentrator systems are always used by a patient to supplement portable oxygen concentrators. Portable oxygen must be supplemented with standard large, bulky, and inefficient, heavy, and impractical stationary devices because the stationary devices provide a more stable source of oxygen during sleep.

The transformation fof oxygen markets relates to going from purely stationary units to going to a combination of portable devices presents an opportunity for people who make oxygen equipment. Economies of scale and a new used along with stationary devices. This has changed the distribution modality leveraging a direct to consumer sales model, rendering obsolete homecare services. This shift in slaes model is set to change the medical oxygen industry. Home delivery markets tend to be shrinking. Users of stationary oxygen systems generally still need a stationary unit for night, but service needed is limited.â€

Home oxygen therapy (HOT), is administration at home of highly concentrated oxygen produced using a therapeutic oxygen concentrator as an ongoing therapy for patients with chronic respiratory ailments. Home oxygen therapy has spread rapidly since health insurance began covering these treatments in 1985. Stationary oxygen concentrator markets at $669.5 million market in 2016 are set to become a $2.0 billion market in 2023. Steady growth is anticipated because the portable units will still need a stationary unit for sleeping throughout the forecast period.

The move from a primary delivery distribution sales model with a cost structure that accounts for truck rolls to a portable device market has brought havoc to the industry, permitting the evolution of a direct sales system. This has brought dramatic changes to the industry. For vendors that have relied on the distribution network and financing the distribution network, their hold on the market has shifted.

Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:



Philips Respironics

Invacare

Chart / Caire / SeQual

AirSep



Market Participants



American Lung Association

Chart Industries

Chart Caire / AirSep / Sequal

DrÃ¤ger

Drive Medical / DeVilbiss Healthcare

Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co., Ltd.

Gardner Denver / Thomas Compressors

Inogen

Inova Labs

Invacare

Jiuxin Medical

Leistung Engineering

Longfian Scitech

Merits

Nidek Medical

NTK

Precision Medical

O2 Concepts

Philips Healthcare/ Respir

Market Participants

Global Stationary Oxygen Concentrators market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Stationary Oxygen Concentrators market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

