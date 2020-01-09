Boca Raton, FL - (NewMediaWire (https://www.newmediawire.com)) - January 9, 2020 - Smart Decision, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SDEC) ("Smart Decision" or the "Company"), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is excited to announce continued expansion in its list of participating CBD manufacturers as it builds toward the upcoming release of the Company's proprietary, patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithmic CBD product platform (CBDSmartDecision.com). Today, the Company is proud to report that at least ten (10) new CBD-based product companies will be added to CBDSmartDecision.com before the end of January.

“We are thrilled to welcome a new crop of partners into the mix, and we expect a continued migration by other leading CBD brands into the fold over coming weeks and months as we prepare for the upcoming live launch of our proprietary algorithmic solution,” commented Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision. “CBD is possibly the fastest growing new consumer product segment to emerge on planet Earth in years. That means a constant flow of inexperienced new adopters coming into the space as consumers every day. But it's a very complicated space and we are offering the only avenue for those new adopters to plug-and-play their CBD experience as consumers.”

Management notes that the CBD market has expanded at an extraordinary pace in recent years, and experts believe that expansion is set to accelerate over the next 24-36 months. This growth is a product of a niche marketplace evolving into a mainstream marketplace. The CBD product market is moving from something very small to something “everyday” in the North American consumer lexicon.

With that mainstream adoption process, many new consumers face a daunting challenge: to understand the unfamiliar terrain of a highly complex marketplace, where decisions related to potency, volume, grade, delivery mechanism, and bioavailability are required in every transaction. That presents an obstacle for both consumers and producers. The Company's proprietary, patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithmic CBD product platform is the only solution that promises to effectively connect these two rapidly growing groups, enabling increased sales for producers and more confidence and satisfaction for customers.

Green continued, “We will continue to update our current and prospective shareholders as events transpire. And we are grateful to our current partners and confident that our present momentum is indicative of exciting times ahead.”

About Smart Decision Inc.

Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates a positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Smart Decision's efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Smart Decision's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Smart Decision to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Adam Green, CEO

Number: +1-(877)-26-SMART

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Website: http://smartdecisioninc.com (http://smartdecisioninc.com/)

Consumer Website: https://cbdsmartdecision.com (http://nmw.bz/V7QW)