Recruitment (hiring) is a core function of human resource management. Recruitment refers to the process of finding and hiring the best-qualified candidate (from within or outside of an organization) for a job opening, in a timely and cost effective manner. The recruitment process includes analyzing the requirements of a job, attracting employees to that job, screening and selecting applicants, hiring, and integrating the new employee to the organization. Internet-based technologies to support all aspects of recruitment have become widespread.

The main drivers of the market here are: economic development, technology development and the internet thinking. The development trend of the recruitment industry is towards service specialization, mobile terminal, form of community-oriented or open towards the platform. What is more, the industry is still need keeping on innovation to promote its development.

The global recruitment industry market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the global market through their quantity service and advance technology.

Based on the global economic trends, we analyst the recruitment industry in the global region to continue to grow at a faster rate over the next five years.

Recruitment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recruitment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Recruitment market is segmented into Traditional Recruitment, Digital Recruitment, etc.

Segment by Application, the Recruitment market is segmented into Recruitment of Permanent Staffing, Recruitment of Temporary Staffing, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Recruitment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Recruitment market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Recruitment Market Share Analysis

Recruitment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Recruitment business, the date to enter into the Recruitment market, Recruitment product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Adecco, Randstad, Manpower, Recruit, Allegis, ADP, CIIC, Hays, Kelly Services, Robert Half, Mercer, Aon Hewitt, Temp Holdings, Teamlease, Jobrapido, CareerBuilder, Innovsource, IKYA, etc.

This report focuses on the global Recruitment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

This report studies the Recruitment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Recruitment Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Traditional Recruitment

Digital Recruitment

Recruitment Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Recruitment of Permanent Staffing

Recruitment of Temporary Staffing

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Recruitment market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

