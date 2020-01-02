NEWS »»»
A vacuum chamber is a rigid enclosure from which air and other gases are removed by a vacuum pump. Acrylic Vacuum Chambers refer to the vacuum chamber made of acrylic material, allows for a full 360 degree view and are an idea replacement for heavy glass bell jars and cylinders. Acrylic vacuum chambers used for vacuum testing, degassing small parts, defoaming, mixed liquids , biological tests and storing samples under sustained low and intermediate vacuums.
