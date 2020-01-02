Abdominal Surgical Robot Industry 2020 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Abdominal Surgical Robot market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap and forecast.

Global "Abdominal Surgical Robot Market" research report 2020 provides deep idea into the market dynamics and overall development of industry.

About Abdominal Surgical Robot Market:

Worldwide Abdominal Surgical Robot markets are poised to achieve significant growth with increasing use of robots to replace open surgery. Visualization of the surgical site is improving, letting surgeons better control the surgical site. The robots are more accurate and steadier than the human open surgery.

The robotic approach to surgery is useful for the treatment of benign and malignant gynecologic as well as urologic and abdominal disease conditions. Challenges still exist on a systems level. Implementation of a robotic program have a long learning curve, resistance by surgeons on the team who are not adept at using the systems, quality of life, and financial challenges based on high capital expense, and organizational challenges.

This is being addressed as more surgeons are trained and gain experience in the market. The world market for abdominal surgical robots is at $2.9 billion in 2016. The Robotic surgery equipment industry revenue is projected to increase to $12.9 billion by 2022. Robotic surgery equipment continues to comprise a fast-growing segment of the medical device industry. Demand for the less invasive procedure is high among patients and doctors. The number of procedures and disposable instruments increases.

Existing open surgery is set to be replaced by robotic-assisted surgery. Young surgeons have steady hands, but even the greatest surgeons have off days and they age. As this happens, the advantages of the robot are evident because the hand is steady every time with the robot.

During a robot assisted surgical procedure, the patient-side cart is positioned next to the operating table with the electromechanical arms arranged to provide access to the initial ports selected by the surgeon.

Technologies for abdominal robotic surgery applications has had growing adoption and commercialization. These technologies work in solving surgical approaches to many gynecology, urology, and general surgical issues. Robotic surgical procedures have reached a level of market acceptance that proves their value. Market saturation is a distance away, the industry is still in its infancy.

The technology available is becoming more sophisticated in order to overcome hurdles. The objectives of overcoming the limitations of fixed port access, limited dexterity, and limited visualization remain. The industry leader, the only company with a commercial footprint, within the robotic surgical market is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG), maker of the da VinciÂ® Surgical System.

Growing acceptance of minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery is because the robotic surgery provides an improvement over current surgical techniques. Open surgery is a difficult thing. Demand for less invasive procedures is coming as patients realize the benefits of quality of care. Patients feel better after robotic surgery and the surgeries are more likely to be successful.â€

The worldwide market for abdominal surgical robots is $2.9 billion in 20016, anticipated to reach $12.9 billion by 2022. The complete report provides a comprehensive analysis of abdominal surgical robots in different categories, illustrating the diversity of uses for devices in surgery. A complete procedure analysis is done, looking at numbers of procedures and doing penetration analysis.

Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:



Market Leaders



Intuitive Surgical



SelectedMarket Participants



AdEchoTech / T-MedRobotics /

Auris Robotics

Avra Robotics

Cambridge Medical Robotics

Chinese Surgical Robots

Fosun Pharma

Freehand

Freehand 2010 / Prosurgics

Google

IMRIS

Johnson and Johnson / DePuy Synthes

Medtronic / Mazor Robotics

Medrobotics

Medtronic

Meerecompany / Eterne

OMNI

Smith and Nephew

Stryker

THINK Surgical

Titan Medical

TransEnterix

Verb Surgical

Virtual Incision

Zimmer Biomet Acquires Medtech SA, Joins Surgical Robotics

Selected Surgical Robot Companies



Key Questions Answered in the Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Report:

What is the development rate of the Abdominal Surgical Robot Market during the forecast period?

What will be the future market size of the Abdominal Surgical Robot Market?

Who are the top leading companies in the Abdominal Surgical Robot Market?

Who are global manufacturers in the Abdominal Surgical Robot Market?

What are the major Abdominal Surgical Robot Market Trends?

What are the challenges faced in the Abdominal Surgical Robot Market?

What are the conclusions of the Abdominal Surgical Robot Market report?

Global Abdominal Surgical Robot market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Abdominal Surgical Robot market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

