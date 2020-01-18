Today's world is a complex, ever-changing, and environmentally sensitive, thereby, business owners should know that the importance to comply with the industry regulations in order to protect their businesses as well as the environment. Environment consulting services eases the business owner's stress, ensures compliance, and bolster their decisions with confidence. An environmental consultant is an advice-giving professional who will ensure that business or site is maintaining compliance with current environmental regulations. They help businesses overcome uncertainty, build strong management systems, and react to unexpected emergencies. Besides, they help their clients thoroughly understand local, state, and federal environmental regulations.

Environment Consulting Service Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players.

According to AMA, the Global Environment Consulting Service market is expected to see growth rate of 4.5%.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

AECOM. (United States), ANTEA GROUP (United States), Arcadis N.V. (Netherlands), Bechtel Corporation (United States), CH2M HILL (United States), ERM Group, Inc. (United Kingdom), Golder Associates Ltd. (Canada), John wood group PLC (United Kingdom), Ramboll Group (Denmark) and Santec, Inc. (United States)

The regional analysis of Global Environment Consulting Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The regional analysis of Global Environment Consulting Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

If looking for USA based report with State wise breakdown, then following breakdown can be provided

The West covers California (CA), Colorado (CO), Idaho (ID), Montana (MT), Nevada (NV), Oregon (OR), Utah (UT), Washington (WA) and Wyoming (WY);

The Midwest covers Iowa (IA), Illinois (IL), Indiana (IN), Kansas (KS), Michigan (MI), Minnesota (MN), Missouri (MO), North Dakota (ND), Nebraska (NE), Ohio (OH), South Dakota (SD) and Wisconsin (WI);

The South covers Alabama (AL), Arkansas (AR), Florida (FL), Georgia (GA), Kentucky (KY), Louisiana (LA), Mississippi (MS), North Carolina (NC), South Carolina (SC), Tennessee (TN), Virginia (VA) and West Virginia (WV);

New England covers Connecticut (CT), Massachusetts (MA), Maine (ME), New Hampshire (NH), Rhode Island (RI) and Vermont (VT);

The Middle Atlantic covers Washington DC (DC), Delaware (De), Maryland (MD), New Jersey (NJ), New York (NY) and Pennsylvania (PA);

And Southwest covers Arizona (AZ), New Mexico (NM), Oklahoma (OK) and Texas (TX).

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 14 June 2019, The French geological survey BRGM and the engineering and environmental consulting firm Antea Group signed on June 13th in Orléans (France) a major Scientific & Industrial Partnership Agreement. The synergies between the French geological survey (BRGM) and Antea Group engineering and environmental consulting firm are numerous in the fields of water and environment. Therefore, the two parties have been closely cooperating for several years. The partnership signed on June 13th will strengthen this long-term cooperation.

On 17 Dec 2018, The Ramboll Group has entered into an agreement to acquire the US engineering and design consultancy OBG. The acquisition of OBG is an exciting step forward in Ramboll's strategic ambition to grow in the US and strengthen its portfolio within the water, energy and environmental services, making Ramboll a multidisciplinary player in the United States.



Market Trend

The transformation from Traditional Consulting To Cloud-Based Consulting

Market Drivers

Tighter Government Regulations Regarding Environmental Safety and Conservation

The Rising Demand for Environment Consulting Services from Various Industry Verticals

Climate Change Raises the Demand for Environmental Consulting Services

Opportunities

Use of Renewable Technology for A Cleaner and Greener Environment

The Lucrative Opportunities from Emerging Economies

Restraints

Poor Implementation of Regulations

Lack of Penalties by Regulatory Authorities

The Global Environment Consulting Service Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations.



