Medical UV Disinfection Equipment refers to the process that is used to sterilize the water, air and others. UV disinfection equipment uses UV light for the disinfection process and does not involve the usage of chemicals. Hence, UV disinfection is considered more user-friendly and eco-friendly than other types of disinfection equipment.



Medical UV disinfection equipment refers to the process that is used to sterilize the water, air and others. UV disinfection equipment uses UV light for the disinfection process and does not involve the usage of chemicals. Hence, UV disinfection is considered more user-friendly and eco-friendly than other types of disinfection equipment. The types of medical UV disinfection equipment mainly include mobile type, wall-mounted type, cabinet type and other types.



, The medical UV disinfection equipment is concentrated, the production of top nine manufacturers account about 65% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America.



, In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. The transnational companies, like Getinge Group are the leading manufactures in the World.



, North America is the largest consumer of medical UV disinfection equipment. In 2015, the consumption of medical UV disinfection equipment s about 35.61 K Units in North America; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 31%. China has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of medical UV disinfection equipment in the Asia region.



,TheGlobal UV Disinfection Equipment market is valued at 260 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe UV Disinfection Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

List of Major UV Disinfection Equipment marketcompetition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufactures: -

Getinge Group

STERIS

UltraViolet Devices

Xenex

Lumalier

Ju Guang

LAOKEN

Shinva

American Ultraviolet

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global UV Disinfection Equipment market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global UV Disinfection Equipment market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

Mobile Type

Wall-mounted Type

Cabinet Type

Other Types

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Hospital

Clinic

Healthcare Facility

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global UV Disinfection Equipment market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the UV Disinfection Equipment market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global UV Disinfection Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the UV Disinfection Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of UV Disinfection Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

