"pStack: ensuring privacy-first solutions technology"

pStack announces the introduction of encrypted privacy-first solutions applications. To ensure everyone has access to free yet privacy-minded online applications, pStack launches four different applications pDrive, pBookmarks, pForms, and pNotes. These applications are basically created to simplify the daily living of every user. These encrypted and privacy-minded are primarily built for everyone who needs application that can simplify their life and help them have professional, secure yet user-friendly website applications that can be used to perform professional tasks. What distinguishes these apps from similar apps is they can be accessed both on personal computers and mobile phones.

pBookmarks offers a completely free platform for every internet user to bookmark the links of their favorite websites without having their information or privacy compromised. Even though incognito modes are essentially created to block traces of user’s online activities, yet they leave traces of user‘s presence and browsing activities on the web. pBookmarks is designed to solve that insecurity challenge by leaving no traces of your bookmarked links or browsing activities behind. On the other hand, pNotes, note-taking online application is designed to replace the old version, sticky to-do list papers in fact, this free, open-source, and end-to-end encrypted virtual note-taking alternative was simply built to help users organize their daily life demands in a simple way. With pNotes, users can organize and as well, customize their to-do list, attach color theme, alarm and personalize each item on their to-do list at will.



In addition, pForms allows the user to create and customize a form for an event or about an issue. With the pForms, participants will be able to tick or supply responses and necessary information that can ensure the smooth running of that event and can also help the user elicit the needed information from the users. pForms is highly encrypted, privacy-minded and simple and can sometimes be made in the format of a questionnaire, making it for both the creator and respondents to find easy to navigate.

For users to experience secure yet free unlimited storage, pStack launches a cloud storage database known as pDrive. With pDrive, users will be able to keep their files safe, secure and 100% private from the reach of third party. pDrive is way secure than the conventional storage devices because it cannot be damaged by computer virus and pDrive is well insulated against cyber theft, especially phishing. pDrive grants unlimited access to users and at the same time, safeguards the confidential documents from unauthorized access and guarantees that only the users have access to them.



“…pBookmarks, pNotes, pForms, and pDrive possess built-in yet P2P end-to-end encryption which safeguards confidentiality and information of every user. For being security conscious, pStack use Blockstar architecture to create a secure online presence for every user. For a user to have free yet unfettered access to any of these applications, it is expected of each user to register for a Blockstack account. Blockstack ID provides user-controlled login and storage that enable them to take back control of their identity and data at any time,” Said Paola Dripp, while introducing all the four encrypted applications to the public.

For more information:

Company name: pStack

Product: pBookmarks, pDrive, pForms, pNotes

url: https://pdrive.co

Contact person: Paola Dripp

Email: [email protected]