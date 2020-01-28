The E-commerce Payment Market research report includes an in-depth assessment of the global market. In addition to this, it covers the selling approaches of the industries to enlarge the businesses in the forthcoming years.

The"E-commerce Payment"Market 2020 report offers a large number of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future lookout for the E-commerce Payment market growth around the globe. The E-commerce Payment Market research study includes significant data and also forecasts up to 2026 of the global market which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, analysts, industry executives and consultants, sales, product managers, and other people who are in need of major industry data in a ready-to-access format along with clear presentation of graphs and tables.

2020 Analysis of the Market:

E-commerce Payment is a transaction of buying or selling online. Electronic commerce payment draws on technologies such as mobile commerce, electronic funds transfer, Internet marketing, online transaction processing, electronic data interchange (EDI) and automated data collection systems. It has become increasingly popular due to the widespread use of the internet-based shopping and banking. Payment method security technology, payment customer experience are fast updating all the time. These are also the key features market players engaging to lead the run from all over the whole.

However, this trend is not expected to continue in 2016, as a growth rate of 17.5% is forecast, which would result in a global E-commerce turnover of $2,671bn. Even though this growth rate is still significant, its decrease can be seen as a first sign of the global E-commerce market becoming more mature.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global E-commerce Payment Market

In 2019, the global E-commerce Payment market size was US$ 4093240 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8830980 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026.

Global E-commerce Payment Scope and Market Size

E-commerce Payment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-commerce Payment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the E-commerce Payment market is segmented into Cash on delivery, Direct debits, E-invoices, Digital wallets, PostPay, PrePay, Pre-paid cards, Debit cards, Credit cards, etc.

Segment by Application, the E-commerce Payment market is segmented into Commercial, Banks, Finance, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The E-commerce Payment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the E-commerce Payment market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and E-commerce Payment Market Share Analysis

E-commerce Payment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in E-commerce Payment business, the date to enter into the E-commerce Payment market, E-commerce Payment product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Alipay, Tenpay, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, China UnionPay, American Express, JCB, Discover, etc.

This report focuses on the global E-commerce Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-commerce Payment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Major Key Players of 2020 E-commerce Payment Market Report:

Alipay

Tenpay

PayPal

Visa

MasterCard

China UnionPay

American Express

JCB

Discover

This report studies the E-commerce Payment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

E-commerce Payment Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Cash on delivery

Direct debits

E-invoices

Digital wallets

PostPay

PrePay

Pre-paid cards

Debit cards

Credit cards

Charge cards

E-commerce Payment Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Commercial

Banks

Finance

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global E-commerce Payment market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

