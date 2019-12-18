The Global Potato Processing market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Potato Processing Market 2020 research report provides pensive details of well-established contenders performing in the market. The insight includes relevant factors of contender such as product/service contributions, manufacturing process, capacity, income details, business synopsis, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnership. It confers the significant data estimation of pre-eminent market players through SWOT analysis. The report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded around the rate of Potato Processing market expansion up to 2023. Vital driving factors influencing Global economy and Potato Processing industry’s contribution in growth in the Global market are foregrounded in this report.

Global Potato Processing market is expected to grow from $19.74 billion in 2016 to reach $32.45 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.3%.

Rapid urbanization, progress in the standard of living, easy availability, consumer preferences for convenience foods and favorable packaging are the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition factors such as soaring demand for applications such as snack foods and prepared ready meals, increase in the number of retail channels such as hypermarkets and supermarkets and rapid growth of the fast food industry are driving the market growth. However, high costs incurred for storage and transportation and health issues associated with the consumption of processed potatoes such as obesity and diabetes are the factors hindering the market growth.

Potato Processing Market 2020 Overview:

By Product, the frozen segment commanded the largest market share during the forecast period due to the frozen potato being consumed on a large scale owing to rise in demand for French fries across the globe. Also with the expansion of foreign Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) such as KFC, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts and Subway in countries such as India and China contribute to the growth of the market. These products are gaining significance due to properties such as prolonged shelf life and the lesser time required for meal preparation. French fries, Smiles, Chilli Garlic Potato Bites, Super Wedges, Veggie Burger and Aloo Tikki are some of the famous frozen potato products.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR due to high production of potatoes for its vast growing population across its countries. In addition, Government policies such as FDI (Foreign Direct investment) being adopted by developing economies, increase in the number of hotels and restaurants serving frozen potato products have led to the growth of potato processing products in this region.

2020 Leading manufacturers of Potato Processing Market:

Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. Kg, The Kraft Heinz Company, Idahoan Foods LLC, Aviko B.V., Leng-D'or, The Little Potato Company Ltd, Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Farm Frites International B.V., Mccain Foods Limited, Agristo NV, J.R. Short Milling Company, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc and J.R. Simplot Company

The Potato Processing Market Report forecast the Market size for various segments, by key region. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Potato Processing market. The Potato Processing Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Potato Processing market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Potato Processing Market 2020-2023 by Product Type and Application:

Distribution Channels covered:

Retail

Foodservice

Applications covered:

Ready-To-Cook and Prepared Meals

Snacks

Other Applications

Products covered:

Chips and Snack Pellets

Dehydrated

Frozen

Other Products

The Scope of Potato Processing Market by Region:

North America(UnitedStates, Canada, andMexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, andBenelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, andAustralia)

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

